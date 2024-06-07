How to watch the 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series: TV schedule, streaming links & more

How to catch the finale of this year’s collegiate competition, live from Omaha

The 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship is underway, as 64 teams take aim at securing one of the eight prestigious places that make up the NCAA Men’s College World Series.

Held at its traditional home of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, the finale of this year’s collegiate competition looks set to be another spectacular, as top athletes and rising stars look to leave their mark on history.

Bringing together some of the best in the business - and with a home Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 just four years away too - there will be plenty who hope to impress if they can go the distance.

LSU picked up a seventh CWS last time out, while Florida finished as runners-up on their 13th appearance, but there’s set to be a whole new slew of storylines when teams reach the climax of another enthralling campaign.

With no shortage of action across the competition, just how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment? GOAL brings you all the details on where you can catch the NCAA Men’s College World Series, including how to live stream and watch the event.

When and where will the NCAA Men’s College World Series take place?

The 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series takes place between Friday, June 14, and Monday, June 24 March, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

The home of the Creighton Bluejays, it is more synonymous on a national scale with the tournament, which has been held at the venue since it replaced the former Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium in 2011.

If necessary, the initial stages of the College World Series will be played from Friday, June 14, through Thursday, June 20. If a third game is required, the CWS Finals will take place between Saturday, June 22, and Monday, June 24.

How to watch NCAA Men's College World Series

Viewers in the United States can watch the NCAA Men’s College World Series live on TV on ESPN and ESPN2 channels. To stream the World Series, fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for full coverage.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

NCAA Men's College World Series TV Schedule

Brackets for Men’s College World Series games will not be determined until Monday, June 10, but here is a TV schedule that outlines what to expect and how to watch.

Date Game Matchup Time (ET) Watch Friday, June 14 Game 1 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Friday, June 14 Game 2 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Saturday, June 15 Game 3 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Saturday, June 15 Game 4 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, June 16 Game 5 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, June 16 Game 6 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN2, ESPN+ Monday, June 17 Game 7 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Monday, June 17 Game 8 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, June 18 Game 9 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, June 18 Game 10 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, June 19 Game 11 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, June 19 Game 12 TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Thursday, June 20 Bracket 1* TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Thursday, June 20 Bracket 2* TBD 7:00 PM ESPN2, ESPN+ Saturday, June 22 Finals Game 1 TBD 7:30 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, June 23 Finals Game 2 TBD 2:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+ Monday, June 24 Finals Game 3* TBD 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+

*If necessary

FAQs

Where will the Men’s College World Series take place?

The NCAA Men’s College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. The venue, a baseball diamond used by Creighton University’s Creighton Bluejays in the NCAA leagues, was opened in 2011 to replace Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.

The Men’s College World Series has been held in Omaha since 1950. Omaha is the most populous city in Nebraska and one of the largest cities on the Great Plains of the United States. It is one of the biggest population centers in the country without a major league sports team, though it has three minor league sides.

When did the Men’s College World Series first take place?

The inaugural NCAA Men’s College World Series took place three-quarters of a century ago, in 1947, at Hyames Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States.

California were the first champions, defeating Yale. The event stayed in Michigan for another year before it was held in 1949 at Lawrence Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Why does the NCAA Men’s College World Series take place in Omaha?

Having initially been held in two different locations for its first three editions, the NCAA Men’s College World Series was brought to Omaha thanks to a concentrated effort by then-mayor Johnny Rosenblatt.

With no major league sports opposition, the event gradually flourished, and the former Omaha Municipal Stadium was renamed for Rosenblatt in 1964 in recognition of his efforts following the end of his term in 1961.