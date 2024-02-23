2024 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400: How to watch, schedule and more

How to catch the latest 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event from Georgia this weekend

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is underway following an eventful Daytona 500, and now all eyes turn among racers and teams to the next chapter of the season, with the Ambetter Health 400.

The event, formerly held late in the season, is the second event on the calendar this year and presents an opportunity to lay down further markers as February closes at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia.

Last year's victor, Joey Logano, will be chasing back-to-back successes, but the Team Penske driver will simply hope to improve on a frustrating start to the year at Daytona after he could only muster a 22nd-place finish. With a long road between now and the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in September and three dozen competitive races throughout the campaign and post-season, every racer will want to make a good impression regardless.

GOAL takes you through everything you need to know about the upcoming weekend race in the NASCAR Cup Series below.

When is the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400?

The NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 takes place on Sunday, February 25, starting at 3:00 pm ET for the race itself. Practice takes place over Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, around preliminary events.

Where does the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 take place?

The NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 takes place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 1.6-mile quad-oval track, which has been used in its current format since 1997, will be the course for the event.

How to watch NASCAR Ambetter Health 400

In the United States, the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 coverage will be shown on FOX and streamed through the FOX Sports streaming app.

The best way to ensure you have access to all the NASCAR races of the 2024 season is a FuboTV subscription. Fans can catch all the Ambetter Health 400 action with Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What is the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 schedule?

Several events will take place as preliminary entertainment through Friday, February 23, up to the race on Sunday, February 25.

Below is the schedule in detail, including event timings and individual races and practices.

NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Friday, February 23 3:05 pm Fr8Auctions 208 Truck Series - Qualifying Friday, February 23 4:35 pm RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity Series - Qualifying Saturday, February 24 11:30 am Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying Saturday, February 24 2:00 pm Fr8Auctions 208 Truck Series - Race (135 laps) Saturday, February 24 5:00 pm RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity Series - Race (163 laps) Sunday, February 25 3:00 pm Ambetter Health 400 - Race (260 laps)

NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Winners

Year Winner 2023 Joey Logano 2022 William Byron 2021 Ryan Blaney 2020 Kevin Harvick 2019 Brad Keselowski 2018 Kevin Harvick 2017 Brad Keselowski 2016 Jimmie Johnson 2015 Jimmie Johnson 2014 Kasey Kahne 2013 Kyle Busch 2012 Denny Hamlin 2011 Jeff Gordon 2010 Tony Stewart

FAQs

What is the race format for the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400?

The NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 is a 260-lap feature race between the NASCAR Cup Series field, held on the Quad Oval track at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.

At just over one-and-a-half miles per lap, the event runs over 400 miles and pits its racers together over three stages. The victor is the first to take the checkered flag at the end of the final stage.

Who is the defending race victor at the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400?

Joey Logano is the defending race victor at the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400, placing first in 2023.

The victory for the Team Penske driver was the only victory of the season, with the two-time champion managing to nab another five podiums on his way to a 12th-place finish in an unsuccessful title defence.

What will be the next NASCAR Cup Series event after the Ambetter Health 400?

The next NASCAR Cup Series event after the Ambetter Health 400 will be the Pennzoil 400, which is set to be held on Sunday, March 3, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will the NASCAR Cup Series return to the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Ambetter Health 400 will not be the only visit to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for teams, with the NASCAR Cup Series returning to the track in September.

There, the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, will take place as teams begin the season's final stretch.