How to watch and live stream Big 10 Conference Football on US TV

Here's all you need to know about to how to catch the latest season of college football this year

Like Paramount+, Peacock is the live streaming platform of NBC . Games shown on NBC are also simulcast on Peacock.

While slightly more expensive, it may be preferential if you're looking for an overall TV package with channels outside of sport offerings.

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers complete coverage for all your Big 10 Conference needs .

Many games from the Big 10 Conference are shown live on CBS , who simulcast their broadcasts on their official streaming platform Paramount+

Like Paramount+, Peacock is the live streaming platform of NBC . Games shown on NBC are also simulcast on Peacock.

While slightly more expensive, it may be preferential if you're looking for an overall TV package with channels outside of sport offerings.

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers complete coverage for all your Big 10 Conference needs .

Many games from the Big 10 Conference are shown live on CBS , who simulcast their broadcasts on their official streaming platform Paramount+

Like Paramount+, Peacock is the live streaming platform of NBC . Games shown on NBC are also simulcast on Peacock.

While slightly more expensive, it may be preferential if you're looking for an overall TV package with channels outside of sport offerings.

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers complete coverage for all your Big 10 Conference needs .

Many games from the Big 10 Conference are shown live on CBS , who simulcast their broadcasts on their official streaming platform Paramount+

The 2024 Big 10 Conference campaign kicks off this August as an expanded field of college teams prepares to compete head-to-head with their eyes on the biggest prize at the turn of the new year.

Collegiate players from across the nation will be looking for a terrific campaign that can help bolster their chances of making the cut in next year’s 2025 NFL Draft, while younger faces will be setting out on the first steps towards a possible senior journey.

As always, the Big 10 Conference looks set to be one of the most-watched college competitions in the United States, with a host of broadcasters lining up to cover this campaign.

That can make keeping track of everything tough, especially if you’re looking to keep tabs on your favorite team amid the busy shuffle of an autumn season that will pack more sport in than you can shake a stick at.

Fear not, though - GOALhas your guide to all the action from the Big 10 Conference this season, including when it takes place, who will participate, where you can watch it all, and who the heavyweight sides are. Touchdown!

When is the 2024 Big 10 Conference football season?

Getty Images

The 2024 Big 10 Conference football season will run parallel to the National Football League season between Saturday, August 24, andWednesday, January 1.

The winners of the Big 10 Football Championship Game will then likely progress to the 2024-25 NCAA Football Bowl games, which will decide the national champion in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Who will compete during the 2024 Big 10 Conference football season?

Getty Images

The 2024 Big 10 Conference football season will be the first held with 18 teams after UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington were included. This means that this is also the first season since 2010 with a non-divisional scheduling format.

Below, you can find the teams set to feature in the 2024 Big 10 Conference football season:

2024 Big 10 Conference Football teams

Illinois Minnesota Purdue Indiana Nebraska Rutgers Iowa Northwestern UCLA Maryland Ohio State USC Michigan Oregan Washington Michigan State Penn State Wisconsin

What channels will show the 2024 Big 10 Conference football season?

The 2024 Big 10 Conference Football season will be shown on television through the ﻿Big Ten Network﻿, ﻿CBS﻿, ﻿FOX﻿, ﻿FS1﻿ , and ﻿NBC﻿, and additionally streamed through various streaming platforms including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV﻿﻿, ﻿Peacock﻿, and ﻿Paramount+﻿.

Matches are shared between three major terrestrial networks on linear television, with FOX additionally operating coverage on the Big Ten Network and FS1.

Subscriptions to Peacock Premium with ads start at $5.99 per month,while those taking out Peacock Premium Plus without ads can pick up packages priced at$11.99 per month

Subscriptions to Paramount+with ads also start at $5.99 per month and rise to $11.99 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Packages for Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo start from $55. Free trials are available for both DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

2024 Big 10 Conference Football broadcasters

TV Channels Streaming Services Big Ten Network Sling TV CBS Paramount+ FOX Peacock FS1 Fubo NBC DirecTV Stream

Who are the previous champions in Big 10 Conference Football?

Getty Images

The champions of each Big 10 Conference season are decided in the climactic Big 10 Football Championship Game, held every year since its inception in 2011 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Michigan Wolverinesare currently the reigning champions, having scored three wins on the bounce. However, they remain significantly behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have managed five successes over the years.

Since the Big 10 Conference was restructured into the East Division and the West Division, no team from the latter has been able to win the Championship Game, with all victors coming from the former.

Recent Big 10 Football Championship Game winners

Year Winner Loser 2023 Michigan Warriors Iowa Hawkeyes 2022 Michigan Wolverines Purdue Ballmakers 2021 Michigan Wolverines Iowa Hawkeyes 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Northwestern Wildcats 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers 2018 Ohio State Buckeyes Northwestern Wildcats 2017 Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers 2015 Michigan State Spartans Iowa Hawkeyes 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers 2013 Michigan State Spartans Ohio State Buckeyes

FAQs

Who are the favorites to win the Big 10 Conference?

With three wins in a row, the Michigan Wolverines enter the 2024 Big 10 Conference season as the favorites to claim another triumph, especially after they came up victorious in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

But the arrival of four new teams, including the Washington Huskies—who played in the Pac-12 Conference last season and met the Wolverines in the Championship game—makes it hard to draw any early conclusions about the frontrunners.

Who are the defending champions in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are the defending champions after the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, having produced a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Running back Blake Corum was jointly named MVP, helping to secure his move to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, while cornerback Will Johnson remains in their ranks for another season.

Where does the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship take place?

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on Monday, January 20, next year.

It marks the second visit to the Atlanta Falcons' home stadium, which previously hosted the game in 2018. It becomes the first ground to repeat host duties for the event.