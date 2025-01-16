How To Watch the Reese's Senior Bowl: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for College All-Star Game

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

As the curtain begins to fall on the 2024 NFL season, attention turns toward the highly anticipated college all-star games, where scouting departments across the league take center stage, showcasing their dedication to unearthing the next generation of NFL talent.

The NFL Draft season is in full swing, and the spotlight is now on the upcoming all-star games slated to take place in the coming weeks.

Leading the charge is the Reese's Senior Bowl, a storied event with over 75 years of tradition. The game serves as a prime platform for senior players to demonstrate their abilities in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers. In recent years, the door has also been opened for underclassmen to participate, adding another layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

From TV coverage to streaming options and a breakdown of key players set to take the stage, GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about the 2025 Senior Bowl.

What is Reese's Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl serves as a premier college football all-star game, spotlighting the top graduating players preparing to enter the NFL Draft. While the game itself takes center stage, the week leading up to it is just as critical, with players participating in practices led by NFL coaching staffs.

Divided into two squads—Team American and Team National—the players cap off the week by squaring off in an exciting matchup that serves as a final audition for scouts and executives alike.

Reese's Senior Bowl 2025: Date & kick-off time

The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl will be at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The game is hosted at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The first practice day is Tuesday, January 28, before the big game on Saturday.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue Hancock Whitney Stadium Location Mobile, Alabama Practices Tue, Jan. 28 - Thu, Jan. 30 (10:30 am to 3 pm ET) TV Channel NFL Network Stream Fubo ( Try for free !)

How to watch 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl on TV and stream live online

The 2025 Senior Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+. Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo.

Senior Bowl 2025 roster & outlook

Rosters : View the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl rosters here

You can find more information on the Reese's Senior Bowl here

The 2024 Senior Bowl featured several standout prospects, including quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who were among the top selections in the draft. NFL teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills have leaned heavily on talent showcased in this event, using it as a springboard to consistently secure playoff appearances in recent years.

Potential middle to late-round picks include players with diverse experiences and rankings, making this year's event essential for filling gaps and bolstering the line's future.

Here's a look at all the quarterbacks who have accepted invites to play in the 2025 Senior Bowl: