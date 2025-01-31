How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Mexico: Live Stream Caribbean Series Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Puerto Rico vs. Mexico baseball game, livestream, team info & plenty more.

Puerto Rico and Mexico clash in a pivotal Caribbean Series matchup as both baseball powerhouses look to advance in the tournament's round-robin stage at loanDepot park in Miami.

Game Details

Puerto Rico and Mexico will lock horns in a highly anticipated Caribbean Series baseball game on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue loanDepot park Location Miami, Florida TV Channel MLB Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Information

Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas):

Manager: Yadier Molina

Defending Caribbean Series champions

Current Streak: Won 6 of last 7 vs OSU

Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo):

Manager: Juan Gabriel Castro

Nine-time Caribbean Series champions

Representing the Mexican Pacific League

Broadcast Coverage

MLB Network will provide complete coverage with play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian and analyst Carlos Peña calling the action live from Miami. Spanish language coverage will be available through MLB.TV's SAP feature.

Tournament Context

This matchup is crucial for both teams in the round-robin portion of the 2025 Caribbean Series. The tournament features eight teams from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Panama, Cuba, Curaçao, and Nicaragua competing for Caribbean baseball supremacy. The top four teams advance to the semifinal round, making every game vital in the standings.

What to Expect

The night game showcases two of the Caribbean's most successful baseball programs in what promises to be an electric atmosphere at loanDepot park. Puerto Rico enters as the defending champion looking to secure back-to-back titles, while Mexico aims to add to their impressive collection of Caribbean Series crowns. With both rosters featuring a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent from their respective winter leagues, fans can anticipate a high-level contest with significant implications for the tournament standings.

The series opens Thursday night at 8:00 PM in the Schottenstein Center, with tickets available through the Ohio State Ticket Office. The teams will complete the series on Friday night at 7:00 PM.

This matchup has significant implications for the Big Ten standings as both teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. Michigan State looks to maintain their position atop the conference while Ohio State aims to continue their surprising season with a signature win against one of college hockey's top teams.

Live stream Puerto Rico vs. Mexico baseball game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.