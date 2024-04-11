How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NHL clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings is set to take place on April 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, have an overall record of 36-30-12 and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They have an amazing 3.0 goals per game and 32.6 shots per game.

On the other hand, the Detroit Red Wings, have a record of 38-31-8 and are fifth in the Atlantic Division, having an impressive 3.3 goals per game and 28.5 shots per game.

The last time these two faced each other was on March 18, 2024, when the Penguins defeated the Red Wings 6-3. As they are getting ready to square off again, the matchup is going to be very exciting as both teams want to demonstrate their supremacy on the court and earn a significant win.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings will face on April 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date April 11, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can watch this match on TVAS, SN, BSDET, or SN-PIT.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings Team News

Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

Jansen Harkins and Ryan Graves, important players of the Penguins, are unavailable for their next match against the Red Wings.

The Penguins are still comforted by the outstanding performance of their star player.

With an impressive 86 points, 40 goals, and 46 assists, Crosby has shown his amazing skills and capability. His presence on the ice not only helps his teammates do better but also makes them much stronger against their opponents.

Detroit Red Wings Team News

Some players of the Detroit Red Wings are hurt and can't participate in their next match against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ville Husso can't take part in the next game. Also, forward Michael Rasmussen can't participate due to his upper body injury.

These absences leave a major void in the team's defense.

Even with these challenges, the Red Wings are comforted as their best players keep playing well.

Lucas Raymond, who has contributed 63 points, has been a prominent player who has demonstrated his offensive skill and ability to create opportunities. Additionally, Dylan Larkin's impressive goal-scoring record of 31 goals makes him a strong offensive threat.

With these skilled players in charge, the Red Wings are still ready to compete at a high level and get through situations as they aim to win their next match.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last meetings between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings in NHL matches: