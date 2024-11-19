How to watch today's Montenegro vs Turkiye Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Montenegro and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montenegro will take on Turkiye in the UEFA Nations League at the Pod Goricom Stadium on Tuesday.

A win over Montenegro will help Turkiye claim the top spot in the group, beating second-placed Wales. The hosts have lost all their five group games so far and anything other than a defeat on the final matchday will be a surprising result for their fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Montenegro vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Montenegro vs Turkiye kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Grp. 4 Stadion Pod Goricom

The match will be played at the Pod Goricom Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 R. Radunovic

23 A. Marusic Injuries and Suspensions 14 A. Bardakci

Montenegro team news

For Montenegro, head coach Robert Prosinecki must make changes to both full-back positions, as Adam Marušic and Risto Radunović are both suspended after receiving their fifth bookings in the loss to Iceland.

Turkiye team news

Turkey will be without center-back Abdulkerim Bardakci, who is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation, but Juventus prospect Kenan Yildiz returns from his own suspension.

Captain and Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu was substituted at halftime during the draw with Wales after aggravating a pre-existing injury.

