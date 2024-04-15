How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Minnesota Wild, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Los Angeles Kings after Kirill Kaprizov's outstanding performance, in which he scored two goals in the Wild's convincing 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Kings, however, present a formidable opponent with an outstanding season record of 43 victories, 26 defeats, and 11 overtime losses. The Kings, who have a record of 21 wins, 11 defeats, and 7 overtime losses, have been powerful at home.

On the other hand, the Wild have had a more uneven road record, with 18 wins, 18 losses, and 4 overtime defeats away from home. This season, they have 38 wins, 32 losses, and 10 overtime losses.

The Kings will try to repeat their dominant 6-0 win over the Wild in their last meeting, which will be a tough test for the Wild as they try to score an important away win.

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Minnesota Wild in a thrilling NHL matchup on April 15, 2024, at 9:30 pm EDT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NHL match between the Los Angeles Kings and the Minnesota Wild live on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild Team News

Los Angeles Kings Team News

The Los Angeles Kings are missing some important players and don't know what will happen before their next game.

Anze Kopitar, a star forward, is described as day-to-day with an injury that has not been disclosed. This makes people worry about whether he can play in the next game. Additionally, goaltender Pheonix Copley will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, which makes the team's depth between the pipes even worse.

The Kings are also having a hard time because forward Carl Grundstrom is out with a lower-body injury. These absences make it harder for the team to keep up their momentum and get a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild Team News

As the Minnesota Wild get ready for their next game, they are dealing with a number of key player injuries and uncertainties.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon will be out for the rest of the season with hip and back problems, which will be a significant loss for the team's defense. Forward Sam Hentges is still out with an undisclosed injury, which further weakens the Wild's forward depth.

The team also deals with personal issues that impact vital players, with Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau described as "day-to-day." Marcus Foligno will be out for the rest of the season because of an undisclosed problem, which will make things even more difficult for the team.

Because of these absences, the Wild will have to change their lineup and strategies to beat the Los Angeles Kings and achieve a significant win.

Head-to-Head Records

