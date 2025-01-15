How to Watch Florida at LSU: Live Stream Women's College Gymnastics, TV Channel

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Florida at LSU Women's College Gymnastics, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

A top-10 SEC gymnastics showdown takes place as No. 2 Florida visits No. 3 LSU on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Game Details

The 2025 Florida at LSU Women's College Gymnastics will take place Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Friday, Jan. 17.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue & Location Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA TV Channel SEC Network/ ESPN2 Stream Fubo ( Try for free !)

Featured Gymnasts

Florida Gators:

Trinity Thomas (Super Senior) - 28-time All-American

Leanne Wong - 2020 Olympic Team Alternate

Kayla DiCello - World Championships Medalist

LSU Tigers

Haleigh Bryant - Defending NCAA All-Around Champion

Aleah Finnegan - 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Week

Kiya Johnson - Multiple Perfect 10.0 Scorer

Event Rotation

Florida begins on Uneven Bars, LSU on Vault Florida moves to Vault, LSU to Uneven Bars Florida on Floor Exercise, LSU on Balance Beam Florida finishes on Balance Beam, LSU on Floor Exercise

How to watch Florida at LSU Women's College Gymnastics on TV and stream live online

The meet will air live on SEC Network and ESPN2, with Olympic medalist Bridget Sloan and Sam Gore calling the action. Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo. Start your free trial today.

Additional coverage and scoring updates will be available through ESPN+. This marks one of the most anticipated regular season matchups in NCAA gymnastics, as both teams are expected to contend for the national championship in April.

The Tigers look to defend their home floor where they've averaged over 197.500 in their last ten home meets, while Florida aims to continue their strong start to the 2025 season after posting a nation-leading 198.225 in their season opener.

