How to Watch Florida at LSU: Live Stream Women's College Gymnastics, TV Channel

A top-10 SEC gymnastics showdown takes place as No. 2 Florida visits No. 3 LSU on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Game Details
The 2025 Florida at LSU Women's College Gymnastics will take place Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Friday, Jan. 17.
|Date
|Friday, January 17, 2025
|Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue & Location
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
|TV Channel
|SEC Network/ ESPN2
|Stream
|Fubo (Try for free!)
Featured Gymnasts
Florida Gators:
- Trinity Thomas (Super Senior) - 28-time All-American
- Leanne Wong - 2020 Olympic Team Alternate
- Kayla DiCello - World Championships Medalist
LSU Tigers
- Haleigh Bryant - Defending NCAA All-Around Champion
- Aleah Finnegan - 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Week
- Kiya Johnson - Multiple Perfect 10.0 Scorer
Event Rotation
- Florida begins on Uneven Bars, LSU on Vault
- Florida moves to Vault, LSU to Uneven Bars
- Florida on Floor Exercise, LSU on Balance Beam
- Florida finishes on Balance Beam, LSU on Floor Exercise
How to watch Florida at LSU Women's College Gymnastics on TV and stream live online
The meet will air live on SEC Network and ESPN2, with Olympic medalist Bridget Sloan and Sam Gore calling the action. Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo. Start your free trial today.
Additional coverage and scoring updates will be available through ESPN+. This marks one of the most anticipated regular season matchups in NCAA gymnastics, as both teams are expected to contend for the national championship in April.
The Tigers look to defend their home floor where they've averaged over 197.500 in their last ten home meets, while Florida aims to continue their strong start to the 2025 season after posting a nation-leading 198.225 in their season opener.
Live stream the Florida at LSU Women's Gymnastics Meet on Fubo: Start your subscription now!
Regional restrictions may apply.