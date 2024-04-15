How to watch today’s Detroit Tigers vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers is set to take place on April 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT.

Detroit Tigers will face the Texas Rangers at home to begin a four-game series.

Detroit has a 9-6 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. They've won all five games in which they've stopped their opponents from hitting a home run, which is pretty impressive.

On the other hand, the Texas Rangers come in with an overall record of 8-8 and a 3-3 record in road games. With an impressive.269 batting average, they have the fourth-best team batting average in Major League Baseball.

As this is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, every individual is looking forward to an exciting game on the pitch on Monday.

Detroit Tigers vs Texas Rangers: Date and Kick-off Time

The electrifying MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers will take place on April 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT at Comerica Bank, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 15, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:40 pm EDT / 3:40 Arena Comerica Bank Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Texas Rangers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers live on Fubo TV and MLB.tv. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers Team News

Detroit Tigers Team News

Key players like Andy Ibanez and Sawyer Gipson-Long are out with injuries, placing them on the 10-Day and 15-Day IL, respectively.

Despite the losses, Riley Greene stands out as a great performer for the Tigers. Greene dominates the team's offense with a batting average of .236, which shows just how effective he is.

His impressive numbers of three doubles, three home runs, 10 walks, and seven RBI show that he provides more than just hitting the ball.

Greene is a very effective player for the Tigers this season because he is reliable and can deliver when it matters most.

Texas Rangers Team News

The Texas Rangers are having trouble with injuries that have kept key players out, which affects the depth of their lineup.

Cody Bradford has a back problem and recently joined Justin Foscue and Brock Burke on the list of sick players.

Foscue's long absence from the match because of an oblique strain (60-Day IL) is a big loss for the team. Burke's hand injury makes things even worse for the Rangers.

These losses make it harder for the Rangers to keep up their momentum as the season goes on.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers in MLB matches: