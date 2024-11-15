How to watch today's Cape Verde vs Egypt AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Cape Verde and Egypt, as well as kick-off time and team news

Egypt will look to continue their flawless record when they take on Cape Verde in AFCON 2025 qualifyingin Praia on Friday.

The Pharaohs have already secured their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with four wins from four, but Cape Verde are still fighting for the second qualification spot. However, they face a difficult task, having lost 3-0 in the reverse game back in September.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt online - TV channels & live streams

Viewers in the United States can stream the game live on fubo or Fanatiz. The game can be watched on TV through beIN SPORTS.

Cape Verde vs Egypt kick-off time

The game will be played on Friday November 15, with a kick-off time of 11am ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cape Verde team news

Cape Verde will be looking to Ryan Mendes for inspiration against Egypt, with the veteran striker scoring his country's only goals thus far in the competition. Former Manchester United and Benfica forward Bebe has been included in the panel, while Pico Lopes of Shamrock Rovers will provide steel at the back.

Egypt team news

Mohamed Salah has been permitted to sit out the November international window, while Omar Marmoush is expected to be rested too. Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Yasser Ibrahim are missing due to injuries.

Trezeguet, who is the top scorer in qualifying, and Marwan Attia are suspended and unavailable, so will not feature in the game. Nantes striker Mohamed Mostafa will be expected to shoulder the goal-scoring burden in the absence of the star names.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CPV Last 2 matches EGY 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Egypt 3 - 0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2 - 2 Egypt 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

