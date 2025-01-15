How to Watch 2025 Chipotle All-American Game: Live Stream Hockey, TV Channel

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Chipotle All-American Game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The top American NHL draft prospects will face off in the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game this Thursday night at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Game Details

The 2025 Chipotle All-American Game will kick off from USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue & Location USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI TV Channel NHL Network Stream Fubo ( Try for free !)

Featured Prospects

Jack Murtagh, ranked No. 20 in FCHockey's Winter rankings, headlines the event after posting 22 points in 22 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program this season. Other top prospects include William Moore and Charlie Trethewey, both receiving "A" ratings from NHL Central Scouting.

Team Rosters

Team Blue

Features forwards Will Belle, Adam Benak, and Conrad Fondrk

Anchored by defensemen Donny Bracco and Maceo Phillips

Goalies Bjorn Bronas and Kam Hendrickson

Team White (Mountain)

Led by Jack Murtagh and Cole McKinney up front

Defense corps includes Charlie Trethewey and Asher Barnett

Goalies Patrick Quinlan and Joey Slavick

Event History

This prestigious all-star game showcases the next generation of football talent, featuring both Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry players. Many participants have gone on to successful NFL careers, with past MVPs including current NFL star Puka Nacua and recent Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Notable alumni include Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brady Tkachuk.

How to watch Chipotle All-American Game on TV and stream live online

The game will broadcast live on NHL Network, featuring the nation's top draft-eligible players from the U.S. National Team Development Program and United States Hockey League. Tickets are available for purchase through USA Hockey Arena for fans wanting to attend in person.

Cord cutters and those interested in following the action can stream the game on Fubo.

For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99, a $30 savings.

Live stream the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.