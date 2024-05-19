How to watch today's Virginia vs Johns Hopkins Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the NCAA Tournament Lacrosse matchup between Virginia and Johns Hopkins.

Third-seeded Johns Hopkins (11-4) heads just five miles north to Unitas Stadium at Towson University to take on sixth-seeded Virginia (11-5) in the NCAA Quarterfinals, on May 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

This eagerly awaited matchup comes after the fourth-seeded Syracuse and fifth-seeded Denver matchup.

Johns Hopkins defeated Lehigh 13–10 in the first round of the playoffs at Homewood Field last Sunday, earning a trip to the quarterfinals. In the meantime, Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating St. Joe's 17–11 at home on Saturday afternoon.

This is the 17th time that Virginia and Johns Hopkins have faced off in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Jays have won 10 of the previous 16 meetings, showcasing their dominance over the series.

Virginia vs Johns Hopkins: Date and Start Time

The highly anticipated Lacrosse matchup between Virginia and Johns Hopkins will take place on May 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Johnny Unitas Stadium, in Towson, Maryland.

Date May 19 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue Johnny Unitas Stadium Location Towson, Maryland

How to watch Virginia vs Johns Hopkins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Lacrosse matchup between Virginia and Johns Hopkins live on ESPNU TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Virginia vs Johns Hopkins Team News

Virginia Team News

With 28 goals and a staggering 50 assists to go along with his 78 points, Connor Shellenberger proves to be a master of the game for Virginia.

Beside him stands Payton Cormier, another scoring machine for the team who has amassed an incredible 63 goals and 12 assists for a total of 75 points.

McCabe Millon completes the trio, adding 58 valuable points to the team's offensive total with his 36 goals and 22 assists.

Johns Hopkins Team News

Leading the way with his incredible playmaking skills, Jacob Angelus scores an amazing 63 points with 24 goals and 39 assists.

With an astounding 44 goals, 5 assists, and an impressive total of 49 points this season, Garrett Degnon is a prolific scorer.

Matt Collison contributes to the team's offensive attempts with nine assists and twenty-three goals for a total of thirty-two points.