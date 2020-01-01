Victor Moses makes Europa League debut for Inter Milan
Victor Moses will feature in his maiden Europa League for Inter Milan when they take on Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday.
The Nigerian was named in Antonio Conte’s lineup for the Round of 32 first leg fixture against the Bulgarian top-flight side.
📢 | FORMAZIONE#LudogoretsInter: ecco gli 1⃣1⃣ di partenza scelti da Antonio Conte! 👇#UEL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZAOvT1YvdC— Inter (@Inter) February 20, 2020
And he is expected to provide cover for goalkeeper Daniele Padelli alongside Diego Godín, Andrea Ranocchia and Danilo D'Ambrosio at the Huvepharma Arena.
The ex-Chelsea man has been a regular in Conte’s setup since his loan move from Stamford Bridge after leaving Fernabache in January.
He has featured in three Serie A games as Inter go neck to neck with cross-city rivals Juventus in the race for the league title.