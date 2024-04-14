How to watch the NHL match between Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche look to turn around their fortunes in teh NHL in a scintillating battle at the T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights have lost three games on the trot in the league as they have struggled heavily despite being fourth in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have managed 92 points while scoring 3.18 goals per game and conceding 2.99 goals per game.

Colorado Avalanche ended their run of two consecutive defeats with a crucial victory against Minnesota United. The side are second in the Central Division just five points off the summit as they have the perfect opportuntiy to bridge the gap with a victory.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche : Date & Puck Drop Time

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche square off at the T-Mobile Arena which is in Paradise, Nevada on April 14, 2024. The puck drop for the two sides is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT in the US.

Date April 14, 2024 Puck Drop 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the match between Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche live on MAX

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche Team News

Vegas Golden Knights News

Jonathan Marchessault will lead the forward battery for Vegas once again having scored 67 points on the back of 41 goals and 26 assists. Jack Eichel has thundered 63 points with 29 goals and 34 assists.

Logan Thompson will be the man between the sticks with 1132 saves for the side having conceded 1248 shots against him.

Alex Pietrangelo, Chandler Stephenson, and Nicolas Roy are all day-to-day reserves while William Carrier and Robin Lehner are injured reserves for the Knights.

Colorado Avalanche Team News

Nathan Mackinnon has been the most prolific player for the Colorado Avalanche having scored 51 goals and 86 assists for the visitors this term scoring an astounding 137 points.

Mikko Rantanen has also reached the triple digit mark for Avalanche with 102 points on the back of 40 goals and 62 assists.

Miles Wood is listed as day-to-day reserve while Maros Jedilcka, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson, Gabriel Landeskog, and Pavel Francouz are also sidelined for the Avalanche.

Recent results and Schedule

Vegas Golden Knights Results

Date Opposition Result 11 Apr 2024 Edmonton (L) 5-1 8 Apr 2024 Vancouver (L) 4-3 7 Apr 2024 Arizona (L) 7-4 5 Apr 2024 Vancouver (W) 6-3 2 Apr 2024 Minnesota (W) 2-1 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche Results