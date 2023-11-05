Valencia vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch the La Liga match between Valencia and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will look to stretch their unbeaten run in La Liga to four games when they welcome Granada to the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams will enter the contest off the back of midweek Copa del Rey victories, with Los Che beating UD Logrones 2-0, while Granada also advanced in the cup competition courtesy of a 3-0 success at Arosa.

The hosts' last league game was a 2-2 draw on the road against Athletic Bilbao. Having finished 16th last term, Valencia have bounced back in strong fashion under Ruben Baraja so far this season, picking up 15 points from their opening 11 matches to sit ninth in the table, just four points adrift of fifth-placed Real Sociedad.

Granada, meanwhile, were taken aback by a flurry of early Villarreal strikes last weekend, and despite pulling two back before half-time, they eventually went on to lose 3-2 at home. Winless in their past five La Liga games (3D, 2L), the Andalusian outfit are languishing in relegation zone, currently 19th in the table, boasting just six points from their opening 11 matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valencia vs Granada kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 7:15 a.m.PT Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

How to watch Valencia vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available for the viewers to stream on ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Valencia's star striker Hugo Duro picked up a shoulder injury in their draw at San Mames last weekend and could well be out until the New Year, and will therefore be a huge loss looking ahead.

Duro will join a lengthening list of players on the sidelines, as influential young midfielder Andre Almeida is also out along with Mouctar Diakhaby, Jesus Vazquez, Alberto Mari and Cenk Ozkacar for this weekend's clash with Granada.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah; D Lopez, Yaremchuk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier, Paulista Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Almeida, Guerra, Amallah Forwards: Lopez, Canos, Perez, Duro, Yaremchuck

Granada team news

Granada are unable to call upon the services of Jesus Vallejo, Miguel Angel Rubio and Raul Fernandez, who are all missing through injury. Gerard Gumbau and Lucas Boye will be available after missing the defeat to Villarreal through suspension, and both can feature from the get-go here.

Granada possible XI: Ferreira; R Sanchez, Miquel, Torrente, Neva; Villar, Gumbau; Puertas, Zaragoza, Uzuni; Boye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Fernández, Jimenez Defenders: Vallejo, Manafá, Sánchez, Neva, Miquel, Rubio, Díaz, Torrente Midfielders: Fernández, Zaragoza, Villar, Gumbau, Petrović, Puertas, Melendo, Alonso Forwards: Uzuni, Diédhiou, Boyé, Callejón, Weissman, Perea

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/3/22 Valencia 3-1 Granada La Liga 21/8/21 Granada 1-1 Valencia La Liga 21/3/21 Valencia 2-1 Granada La Liga 30/12/20 Granada 2-1 Valencia La Liga 5/7/20 Granada 2-2 Valencia La Liga

