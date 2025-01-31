How to watch today's Utah vs Arizona NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Arizona NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Utah Utes women's basketball squad (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) is gearing up for a pivotal conference clash against the Arizona Wildcats (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, January 31.

This marks the first showdown between the two teams in Big 12 play this season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to an already compelling contest. With both programs eager to strengthen their position in the conference pecking order, expect a fiercely competitive battle in Salt Lake City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah vs Arizona NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Utah vs Arizona: Date and tip-off time

Utes vs. Wildcats is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Friday, January 31, 2025 from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Jon M. Huntsman Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah vs Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Utes and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Utah vs Arizona play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Utah Utes team news & key performers

Utah's success this season has largely been fueled by their high-powered offense, which averages 77.6 points per game while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per outing. Their fluid ball movement has been instrumental, dishing out 17.7 assists per contest, leading to an efficient 45.0% shooting clip from the field. A key contributor in recent weeks has been forward Maye Toure, who has put up 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over her last ten appearances. The Utes' well-rounded attack and dominance on the glass have made them a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

On the other side, Arizona heads into the matchup riding a wave of momentum after an emphatic victory over No. 16 West Virginia, where they flexed their defensive muscles and showcased a well-balanced scoring attack. The Wildcats suffocated the Mountaineers from long range, limiting them to just 8.3% shooting from beyond the arc, while their relentless pressure forced 24 turnovers, leading to 19 points off takeaways.

Leading the charge in that win was Breya Cunningham, who delivered a dominant performance with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Meanwhile, Paulina Paris and Skylar Jones each chipped in with 16 points, while Jada Williams, a model of consistency for Arizona, added 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Wildcats enter this contest averaging 69.6 points per game, outscoring their opponents by 8.0 points per outing. Their ability to disrupt opposing offenses has been a major strength, as they tally 9.6 steals per game. However, they will be put to the test against a Utah squad that thrives on efficiency and ball movement. Cunningham and Williams will need to be at their best to counter Utah’s high-octane offense and keep Arizona within striking distance.