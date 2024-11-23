Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC Trojans vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 USC Trojans women's basketball team, led by the electrifying JuJu Watkins, is set to host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a high-stakes showdown on Saturday. This marquee clash will be broadcast live on NBC, bringing the nation's attention to two undefeated powerhouses.

In their sophomore seasons, JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame have continued to shine after being two of the nation’s standout freshmen last year. Both squads have bolstered their lineups heading into the 2024-25 season, making them even more formidable contenders on the court.

This top-10 battle pits two 4-0 squads against each other, both of which made deep runs in last season's NCAA Tournament, reaching at least the Sweet 16. It's a stage brimming with star power, as both teams boast dynamic guards with legitimate Player of the Year aspirations, adding to the excitement surrounding women’s college basketball in the wake of Caitlin Clark's leap to the WNBA.

The matchup not only highlights the rising profile of the sport but also sets the tone for the season as JuJu Watkins and the Trojans aim to assert their dominance against a formidable Notre Dame team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Date Saturday, November 23 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch USC Trojans vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame live on:

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Notre Dame play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

Superstar JuJu Watkins delivered a remarkable debut campaign in 2023-24, finishing as the second-highest scorer in the nation behind Caitlin Clark with an impressive 27.1 points per game. She also etched her name in the history books by setting a Division I freshman record with 920 points in a single season.

Guiding the Trojans to their first Elite Eight berth since 1994, Watkins now aims to build on her stellar foundation both on and off the hardwood in her sophomore year. Currently averaging 21.5 points per game, she continues to lead the team’s scoring efforts, as expected.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Saturday's showdown marks the first significant challenge of the season for a surging Notre Dame team, which has dominated its early schedule by outscoring opponents by a whopping 170 points across four victories. The Fighting Irish are riding high after a commanding 91-55 win over Lafayette last Sunday, highlighted by Hannah Hidalgo's 29-point performance. The team also set a program milestone with a record-breaking 15 three-pointers in the game.

Hidalgo, now a sophomore, shattered Notre Dame's single-season scoring average last year with 22.6 points per game and earned a trio of accolades: ACC Defensive Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and ACC Tournament MVP.