How to watch today's UNLV Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UNLV (4-1) heads to Tempe on Thursday for a showdown with Mississippi State (5-0) in the Arizona Tip-Off at Mullett Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 PM ET. The last time these two teams clashed was in 2013, when UNLV claimed a comfortable 16-point victory.

The Runnin' Rebels enter the contest fresh off a 72-65 home triumph over New Mexico State. Despite the win, their offensive performance was somewhat middling, as they hit just 36.0% of their field goals (18-of-50) and 33.3% of their three-point attempts (6-of-18). However, they made up for it with an aggressive approach, earning 42 trips to the charity stripe.

On the other hand, the 25th-ranked Bulldogs are coming off a gritty 84-79 road victory against SMU. Mississippi State showed solid shooting efficiency, going 28-of-68 (41.2%) from the field and 9-of-26 (34.6%) from beyond the arc while also making 25 free-throw attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UNLV Rebels vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UNLV Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Mullet Arena Location Tempe, Arizona

How to watch UNLV Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UNLV Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs live on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

UNLV Rebels team news & key performers

Dedan Thomas leads UNLV with an average of 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and an impressive 57.1% from three-point range. The Rebels have also benefited from the presence of Jeremiah Cherry, a 6'11" junior college transfer who is contributing 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per contest. Overall, the Rebels are putting up 79.8 points per game on 45.7% shooting, including 38.1% from downtown. Defensively, they allow 70.4 points per game on 42.3% shooting (35.8% from three-point range).

Key injuries could impact UNLV's rotation, as Jaden Henley (foot), Rob Whaley (back), and Jace Whiting (undisclosed) are all listed as questionable.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

For the Bulldogs, junior forward Keshawn Murphy stepped up in their last outing, tallying 16 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and two steals in 29 minutes. While Mississippi State’s defense had some challenges, allowing SMU to shoot 51.1% from the floor, their offense has been a well-oiled machine. The Bulldogs average 87.6 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. On the defensive end, they’ve been solid, holding opponents to 67.4 points per contest.