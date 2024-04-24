This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today’s Coquimbo Unido vs Racing Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana game between the Coquimbo Unido and Racing, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Racing Club is currently in first place in Copa Sudamericana Group H after two games with two wins. They're yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Coquimbo Unido has won one and lost one.

Coquimbo Unido vs Racing: Date and Kick-off Time

The Coquimbo Unido will square off against the Racing in a thrilling Copa Sudamericana matchup on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT, at Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso, in Coquimbo, Chile.

DateApril 24, 2024
Time6:00 pm EDT
VenueFrancisco Sánchez Rumoroso
LocationCoquimbo, Chile

How to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Racing online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Sudamericana match between Coquimbo Unido and Racing live on beIN Sports and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Coquimbo Unido vs Racing Team News

Coquimbo Unido Team News

Argentinian striker Andrés Chávez already has a goal in this competition to go with two league goals and an assist in six outings in the Chilean Premier Division.

Right-back Dylan Escobar has an assist and is one of their most important creative outlets.

Racing Team News

Colombian winger Roger Martínez has two goals from two matches in this competition.

Striker Adrian Martinez has been Racing's standout attacking player in the Copa Sudamericana with two goals and two assists.

