How to watch today's UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Howard Bison (3-2, 0-0 MEAC) are set to face off against the Baltimore County Retrievers (3-3, 0-0 AE) on Monday night at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Bison head into this matchup after wrapping up the UMBC multi-team event with a hard-fought 69-62 victory over two-time MEAC champions Howard. This triumph was powered by Azmar Abdullah, who delivered a standout performance, scoring 21 points and leading the charge as the team sank a season-best 13 three-pointers.

In their previous meeting with the Retrievers, Howard claimed an emphatic 103-93 win during the 2015-2016 season in Washington, D.C. Historically, the Bison have had the upper hand, winning five of their six encounters with UMBC, including a 1-2 record when playing in Baltimore.

The Retrievers, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a narrow 75-71 defeat to the Boston University Terriers. Despite staging a spirited comeback from an 11-point deficit in the second half, UMBC fell just short on Saturday afternoon at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

With momentum on their side, Howard will be looking to extend their dominance over UMBC and secure another victory in this intriguing non-conference clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison: Date and tip-off time

The Retrievers and the Bison will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Date Monday, Nov. 25 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Location Baltimore, MD

How to watch UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UMBC Retrievers and the Howard Bison live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UMBC Retrievers team news & key performers

Graduate student Josh Odunowo delivered a career-best performance for the Retrievers, recording 23 points and pulling down a team-leading six rebounds. The forward showcased his efficiency by converting 7-of-14 field goal attempts and a career-high 9-of-11 shots from the charity stripe. Senior guard Bryce Johnson added 18 points to the tally, with 13 coming in the second half, while fellow senior Marlon Short chipped in 10 points and contributed defensively with three steals.

Howard Bison team news & key performers

For the Bison, Marcus Dockery led the scoring effort with 17 points, while Blake Harper contributed 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Anwar Gill also made it into double digits with 10 points. However, the trio struggled from beyond the arc, collectively going 0-for-8, as Howard finished with a disappointing 2-for-16 (12.5%) from three-point range in the loss.