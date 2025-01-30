How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The UCLA Bruins (15-6) aim to keep their momentum rolling as they go for their fifth consecutive victory when they welcome the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-4) to Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 10:30 PM ET, with coverage on Fox Sports 1.

The Oregon Ducks are looking to notch their sixth conference win, currently sitting at 5-4 in league play. Their conference campaign has been a mixed bag, featuring a solid road victory over Ohio State and a strong showing against Penn State. Earlier this month, they suffered a setback against Purdue but bounced back with a home win over Washington. However, their defensive struggles were on full display in a 77-69 road loss to Minnesota, where they entered as five-point favorites. Lately, the Ducks have had trouble covering the spread, managing to do so in just one of their last five outings.

Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins are riding a four-game hot streak and looking to make it five in a row. After a rough start to conference play, where they found themselves at 2-4, the Bruins have turned things around in impressive fashion. Their resurgence includes wins over Iowa, Wisconsin, and Washington, along with a gritty 82-76 road triumph over USC on Monday. With that victory, UCLA improved to 6-4 in Big Ten competition.

UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Thursday, January 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins also boast a trio of players averaging at least 10 points per game. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack has been on a tear, knocking down 50% of his shots in four of his last five contests. He’s putting up 10.4 PPG while shooting 43% from the field. Senior guard Kobe Johnson added 11 points in the win over Washington last week and is currently contributing 8 PPG.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

The Ducks feature three players averaging double figures in scoring. Senior guard TJ Bamba has struggled with efficiency, shooting below 40% in four of his last six games, but he did manage 15 points in the win over USC and is averaging 10.4 PPG. Fellow senior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy has been inconsistent, scoring 11 or fewer points in four of his last five appearances, bringing his season average to 9.6 PPG. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau has shown flashes in Big Ten play, including an 18-point performance in a win over Iowa. However, he is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to suit up. On the season, Bilodeau has been efficient, averaging 13.9 PPG while shooting 50% from the field. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. has been a reliable scorer of late, hitting double digits in four of his last five games while averaging 12 PPG.