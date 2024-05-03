How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Along with coverage of the Red Sox, you can watch the Bruins, Patriots and Celtics in NHL, NFL and NBA action.

Both are available on the CHOICE Package .

Twins fans, meanwhile, can watch the game on Bally Sports North through DirecTV channel 668.

Red Sox fans can watch the game on the New England Sports Network through DirecTV channel 628.

The Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 03, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

Minnesota Twins are ranked 4th in the American League Central with a record of 16-13 as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have a good record of 17-13 against their divisional opponents, ranking them 3rd in the AL East as of writing this.

The Minnesota Twins average 4.59 puns per game, currently ranking them 14th in the league for now. The Boston Red Sox, however, are in 10th with 4.77 runs per game on average.

The Minnesota Twins currently have 31 home runs, placing them 14th in the league. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are in 4th with 36 home runs as of now.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB clash between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox is set to place on May 03, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 03, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox live on TV Channels - NESN/BSN and Streaming Platform - Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Minnesota Twins Team News

24-year-old third baseman Royce Lewis is on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. Anthony DeSclafani is out of the team with a right elbow strain.

Pitcher Justin Topa is listed on the 15-day injured list with left patellar tendinitis. Another pitcher Josh Staumont joins him with a left calf strain.

Boston Red Sox Team News

32-year-old catcher Tyler Heineman is on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury. Infielder Vaughn Grissom joins him for the same cause.

González is out of the team's lineup due to a wrist injury. Brayan Bello is listed on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox in the MLB matchups: