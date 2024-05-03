This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Connor Wong Boston Red Sox MLB 2024Getty Images
Watch Twins vs Sox live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Fubo carries both the New England Sports Network and Bally Sports North for local coverage of the game.

Out-of-market fans can also watch through MLB.tv on Fubo. Start a free 7 day trial today.

Monthly from

$79.99

Get Fubo

The Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 03, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

Watch Twins vs Sox on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Minnesota Twins are ranked 4th in the American League Central with a record of 16-13 as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have a good record of 17-13 against their divisional opponents, ranking them 3rd in the AL East as of writing this.

The Minnesota Twins average 4.59 puns per game, currently ranking them 14th in the league for now. The Boston Red Sox, however, are in 10th with 4.77 runs per game on average.

The Minnesota Twins currently have 31 home runs, placing them 14th in the league. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are in 4th with 36 home runs as of now.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB clash between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox is set to place on May 03, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateMay 03, 2024
Time8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox live on TV Channels - NESN/BSN and Streaming Platform - Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Watch Twins vs Sox on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Minnesota Twins Team News

24-year-old third baseman Royce Lewis is on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. Anthony DeSclafani is out of the team with a right elbow strain.

Pitcher Justin Topa is listed on the 15-day injured list with left patellar tendinitis. Another pitcher Josh Staumont joins him with a left calf strain.

Boston Red Sox Team News

32-year-old catcher Tyler Heineman is on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury. Infielder Vaughn Grissom joins him for the same cause.

González is out of the team's lineup due to a wrist injury. Brayan Bello is listed on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox in the MLB matchups:

DateResults
March 23 2024Red Sox 8-6 Twins
March 18 2024Twins 5-2 Red Sox
March 15 2024Red Sox 8-5 Twins
March 06 2024Twins 7-1 Red Sox
March 01 2024Twins 5-3 Red Sox
Advertisement

Editors' Picks