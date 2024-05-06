How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Seattle Mariners (19-15, first in the AL West) pay a visit to Target Field on Monday to open a four-game MLB series against the red-hot Minnesota Twins (19-14, second AL Central).

The Twins have been the biggest story in baseball over the past two weeks. Their 12-game winning streak was the talk of the game. It finally came to an end on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox as they lost 9-2 in Game 3, albeit they had already wrapped up the three-game series by winning the opening two games.

The Mariners, meanwhile, are battling the Texas Rangers atop the AL West Division much like in 2023. In the series finale on Sunday, the Mariners rallied for single runs in the eight and ninth innings to pull out a 5-4 series closing win against the Houston Astros, clinching the three-game set 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Twins and the Mariners will hit the diamond at Target Field for this matchup on Monday, May 06, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET / 4:40 pm PT in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Monday, May 6, 2024 Time 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners live on MLB.tv. ROOT SPORTS and Bally Sports North (BSNO) will broadcast the game for local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Minnesota Twins

RP Justin Topa, 1B Aaron Sabato, C Jair Camargo, CF Walker Jenkins, and CF Will Holland have all been ruled out for the Twins here.

Minnesota have hit their stride as of late with timely hitting and solid pitching during their win streak. Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 22 RBI's while racking up a team-high batting average of .291. Power hitter Edouard Julien's seven home runs pace his team.

On the mound, Pablo Lopez leads Minnesota in wins with three and in strikeouts with 45, while Joe Ryan paces the pitching options in ERA for starters at 3.38. However, Minnesota will hand the ball to slightly inexperienced pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson on Monday. This season the 23-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with an ERA of 2.45 and 13 strikeouts.

Seattle Mariners

Gregory Santos (lat) and Jackson Kowar (elbow) are out for the long-term and listed on 60-Day IL. J.P. Crawford (oblique), Dominic Canzone (shoulder), Bryan Woo (elbow), Matt Brash (elbow) and Eduard Bazardo (shoulder) are all only a couple of weeks away from returning to the fold.

The Seattle Mariners are above .500 and are battling back and forth with the Rangers atop the AL West Division and still haven't found their hitting shoes this season.

Josh Rojas is batting .360 with three home runs and seven RBI for Seattle this season, but Cal Raleigh is slugging .438 this season, with a team-high eight homers while driving in 16 RBI.

The Mariners' ace, righty Luis Castillo, will take the mound in game one of the series. Castillo has had a slow start this season, going 3-4 in six starts with an ERA of 3.46. Castillo has four quality starts so far and a WHIP of 1.62. Castillo has allowed 41 hits in 41.2 innings pitched, striking out 49 and walking eight.

Head-to-Head Records