How to watch today's ES Tunis vs Al Ahly CAF Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CAF Champions League game between the ES Tunis and the Al Ahly, including how to watch and team news

ES Tunis will square off against Al Ahly in the first leg of the CAF Champions League Final on May 18, 2024, at 3:00 am ET/ 10:00 am EAT at Tunis' home turf.

Al Ahly has a strong edge, over ES Tunis, winning four of their last five head-to-head matches. They're also 11-time CAF Champions League winners.

ES Tunis displayed their competitive strength with a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their last match on 26 April 2024.

On the other hand, Al Ahly's most recent dominant performance against TP Mazembe, which led to a 3-0 win, was a dominant display.

ES Tunis vs Al Ahly: Date and Kick-off Time

The high-voltage CAF Champions League between the ES Tunis and the Al Ahly takes place on 18 May 2024, at 3:00 am ET/ 10:00 am EAT, at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, in Rades, Tunisia.

Date 18 May 2024 Time 3:00 am ET/ 10:00 am EAT Arena Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi Location Rades, Tunisia

How to watch ES Tunis vs Al Ahly Onlne - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the electrifying CAF Champions League between ES Tunis and Al Ahly on beIN Sports TV Channel and on the Fanatiz streaming platform.

ES Tunis Team News

Yan, with two goals in nine matches, leads the ES Tunis attack.

Yassine Meriah has played in all nine matches in the competition this season and scored once.

20-year-old Raed Bouchniba has made seven appearances and scored an important goal from right-back.

Al Ahly Team News

Key player Hussein El-Shahat has scored twice in six matches from midfield.

Percy Tau has appeared in seven matches and scored once.

25-year-old key Mohamed Abdelmonem appeared in six matches and scored once.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between ES Tunis and Al Ahly in the CAF Champions Leagues: