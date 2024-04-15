How to watch today’s Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will take place on April 15, 2024, at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

Toronto has an even 8-8 overall record, and they perform very well at home, going 4-2. In games where they hit two or more home runs, the Blue Jays have won two out of three times.

On the other hand, the Yankees come in with an excellent 8-2 record on the road, which has helped them to a stellar 12-4 overall position. Their success in close games is awe-inspiring—they are 6-1 in games decided by just one run.

This is the fourth time these two teams have faced each other this season, so it should be a thrilling encounter on the field.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and Time

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will face each other on 15 April 2024, at 7:07 pm EDT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in a thrilling MLB match.

Date 15 April 2024 Time 7:07 pm EDT Arena Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the actions of the high-voltage MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees live on MLB.tv through Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible places over 100 channels that start at $47.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Team News

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

The Toronto Blue Jays are having trouble because some crucial players have injuries and cannot participate.

Catcher Danny Jansen is on the 10-Day Injured List with a hand injury, which means the team will miss his defense and offensive skills. Alek Manoah is out with a shoulder injury and has been put on the 15-Day Injured List, which leaves a vacancy in the lineup.

Furthermore, reliever Jordan Romano was added to the 15-Day Injured List due to an arm injury, which made the team's bullpen depth even worse.

While these players are out, the Blue Jays must work hard to stay ahead of the competition.

New York Yankees Team News

New York Yankees' Outfielder Jon Berti is on the 10-Day Injured List with a groin issue. He will miss providing defense and offense for the team.

The team's depth in pitching has been disrupted by pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga's placement on the longer 60-Day Injured List due to elbow concerns, which affects the team's strength as a pitcher. In addition, pitcher JT Brubaker has an elbow injury and is on the 60-day injured list, which makes things even harder for the Yankees' arm.

While these essential players are injured, the Yankees must still work hard to keep up their great action.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in MLB matches: