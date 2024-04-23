How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns takes place on April 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT.

Minnesota has a strong 37-15 record against teams from the Western Conference. In games settled by less than four points, Minnesota has a 7-6 record.

On the other hand, The Suns have a solid 29-23 record against Western Conference sides. They have an 8-6 record in one-possession games, indicating their ability to perform well under pressure.

The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game on average, just 0.2 points less than the 113.2 points the Suns' defense gives up. However, the Suns have converted 49.3% of their shots from the field compared to 45.0% by the Timberwolves.

As the Timberwolves and Suns prepare for their next matchup, supporters look forward to another exciting chapter of their playoff journey. The Suns want to tie the series and the Timberwolves want to increase their lead, so every second matters.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and Tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off the Phoenix Suns on 23 April 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns on TNT / truTV and MAX.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Jaylen Clark's achilles injury will keep him out of action until their next match against the Suns. On both ends of the court, Clark's absence will be felt.

Surprise package Anthony Edwards continues to improve as a dynamic playmaker. He averages 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, showing how versatile the 22-year-old shooting guard has become.

Naz Reid's growth as a steady outside threat gives the Timberwolves another offensive weapon. Over the last 10 games, he has made an average of 2.6 3-pointers.

Phoenix Suns Team News

Key player Damion Lee is out with a knee injury and the Suns will miss the 31-year-old's significant contributions at both ends of the court. They're also sweating on the fitness of Grayson Allen who has an ankle problem.

Jusuf Nurkic's presence on the court is still important as he maintains a good scoring threat (averaging 10.9 points per game). He's also a dominant rebounder with an average of 11.0 rebounds per game.

Devin Booker's scoring prowess has also been on full display. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged an amazing 25.5 points, carrying the offensive load for the Suns at times.

The Suns are still in an excellent position to get past their injury woes and claim a good result against the Timberwolves.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns in NBA matches: