How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in the thrilling NBA Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Nuggets are leading the Western Conference second-round series by 3-2.

Denver Nuggets aims to seal the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by clinching victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference second round.

The last time these two teams played in this series, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 112–97. Karl Towns scored 23 points to lead Minnesota and Nikola Jokic scored 40 points to lead Denver.

The Timberwolves are 37–15 against teams from the Western Conference and 7–6 when the score is 3 points or less.

The Nuggets are 33–19 against teams from their own conference. They score 114.9 points per game and dominate their opponents by an average of 5.3 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will take place on May 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date 16 May 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

PG Jaylen Clark is out of the team's lineup due to an Achilles injury.

SG Mike Conley is placed on the day-to-day list having the same problem as Clark.

Rudy Gobert is shining for the Timberwolves, averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 66.1% from the field.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Michael Porter Jr. has been a key performer for the Nuggets, scoring 16.7 points and pulling down seven rebounds per game.

Jokic is also making a significant impact on the team, averaging 26.3 points, 14.1 rebounds, and a 55.4% field goal percentage over the last ten games.

PF Vlatko Cancar is not available for the Nuggets due to his left knee surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA matchups: