This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver NuggetsGetty images
Watch Timberwolves vs Nuggets live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in the thrilling NBA Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Nuggets are leading the Western Conference second-round series by 3-2.

Denver Nuggets aims to seal the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by clinching victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference second round.

Article continues below

The last time these two teams played in this series, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 112–97. Karl Towns scored 23 points to lead Minnesota and Nikola Jokic scored 40 points to lead Denver.

The Timberwolves are 37–15 against teams from the Western Conference and 7–6 when the score is 3 points or less.

The Nuggets are 33–19 against teams from their own conference. They score 114.9 points per game and dominate their opponents by an average of 5.3 points.

Watch Timberwolves vs Nuggets with a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will take place on May 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date16 May 2024
Time8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
ArenaTarget Center
LocationMinneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

PG Jaylen Clark is out of the team's lineup due to an Achilles injury.

SG Mike Conley is placed on the day-to-day list having the same problem as Clark.

Rudy Gobert is shining for the Timberwolves, averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 66.1% from the field.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Michael Porter Jr. has been a key performer for the Nuggets, scoring 16.7 points and pulling down seven rebounds per game.

Jokic is also making a significant impact on the team, averaging 26.3 points, 14.1 rebounds, and a 55.4% field goal percentage over the last ten games.

PF Vlatko Cancar is not available for the Nuggets due to his left knee surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
15 May 2024Timberwolves 97-112 Nuggets
13 May 2024Nuggets 115-107 Timberwolves
11 May 2024Nuggets 117-90 Timberwolves
07 May 2024Timberwolves 106-80 Nuggets
05 May 2024Timberwolves 106-99 Nuggets
Advertisement

Editors' Picks