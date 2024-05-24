How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling NBA Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.
The Dallas Mavericks are ahead 1-0 in the series. The last time these two teams played, the Mavericks won 108–105 on May 23 thanks to 33 points from Luka Doncic, while Jaden McDaniels scored 24 points for the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves have a strong 37-15 record against conference opponents, averaging 113.0 points per game and keeping a 6.5-point scoring edge.
On the other hand, the Mavericks have a 31-21 record when playing teams from the Western Conference. With a 36.9% 3-point shooting rate, they are ranked ninth in the conference.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|May 24 2024
|Time
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Arena
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Team News
Minnesota Timberwolves Team News
Due to an achilles injury, Jaylen Clark is still out and does not have a projected comeback date.
Anthony Edwards demonstrates his ability by scoring 28.1 points per game with a 49.6 field goal percentage.
Rudy Gobert is a master at keeping his team in possession with an average of 10.6 rebounds per game and 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.
Dallas Mavericks Team News
Olivier Prosper is out from the team's lineup with an ankle injury.
PF Maxi Kleber is not available due to his right shoulder injury.
Luka Dončić is one of the best players for the Mavericks thanks to his all-around skill set, which includes an average of 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 22 2024
|Mavericks 108-105 Timberwolves
|Jan 31 2024
|Mavericks 87-121 Timberwolves
|Jan 07 2024
|Timberwolves 108-115 Mavericks
|Dec 28 2023
|Mavericks 110-118 Timberwolves
|Dec 14 2023
|Timberwolves 119-101 Mavericks