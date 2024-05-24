How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling NBA Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Dallas Mavericks are ahead 1-0 in the series. The last time these two teams played, the Mavericks won 108–105 on May 23 thanks to 33 points from Luka Doncic, while Jaden McDaniels scored 24 points for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have a strong 37-15 record against conference opponents, averaging 113.0 points per game and keeping a 6.5-point scoring edge.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have a 31-21 record when playing teams from the Western Conference. With a 36.9% 3-point shooting rate, they are ranked ninth in the conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 24 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Due to an achilles injury, Jaylen Clark is still out and does not have a projected comeback date.

Anthony Edwards demonstrates his ability by scoring 28.1 points per game with a 49.6 field goal percentage.

Rudy Gobert is a master at keeping his team in possession with an average of 10.6 rebounds per game and 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier Prosper is out from the team's lineup with an ankle injury.

PF Maxi Kleber is not available due to his right shoulder injury.

Luka Dončić is one of the best players for the Mavericks thanks to his all-around skill set, which includes an average of 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: