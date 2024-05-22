How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks to start thrilling NBA Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on May 22, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

Minnesota is feeling great after beating the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a stunning Game 7 in the conference playoffs. In an amazing comeback, the Timberwolves overcame a 20-point hole early in the second half to win on the road.

Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the conference quarterfinals and then beat the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in six games in the semifinals. The Mavericks proved their strength by finishing each series with a 2-1 record both at home and away.

The third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves have a great overall record of 56–26, and they are especially strong at home, where they have a 30–11 record. They score 108.4 points per game, which is fifth in the league.

The fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have a good overall record of 50-32, including a decent 25-16 record on the road. They score 106.5 points per game, which is seventh in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on 22 May 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date 22 May 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on the streaming platform MAX and TNT TV Network.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Key player Mike Conley is mentioned as "Game Time Decision" due to an injury.

22-year-old key player Jaylen Clark will not be available for the season because of an Achilles injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributes 18.8 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game, and Jaden McDaniels achieves 12.4 points and adds a lot of defensive options.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is ruled out of the team with an ankle injury.

Key player Maxi Kleber will be absent due to his shoulder injury.

22-year-old player Greg Brown III is mentioned as "Out For Season" due to an injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matchups: