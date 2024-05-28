How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 28, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

After Matthew Vierling's great four-hit game on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers are ready to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in their next battle.

Detroit's record is 26-27 overall and 13-14 at home. They are placed in fourth place in the AL Central. With a.306 on-base percentage, the Tigers' batters are 10th in the American League.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has a record of 25-29 overall and 13-14 in away games. The Pirates are ranked fourth in the NL Central. When the Pirates record eight hits or more in a game, they have won 19 of the last 26.

The two teams will face each other three times this season, starting on Tuesday.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time

The electrifying MLB action between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on 28 May 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date 28 May 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates on FuboTV, and MLB.TV Streaming Platforms. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNP, and BSDET Channels.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

Detroit Tigers Team News

Shelby Miller will be absent for 15 days with ulnar nerve inflammation.

Key player Sawyer Gipson-Long is placed on the 60-day injured list due to a groin issue.

The Tigers' second-ranked player, Riley Greene, has 19 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, and one triple and nine home runs.

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

The availability of Joey Bart is uncertain due to his "day-to-day" status with a thumb injury.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is ruled out of the team for 10 days with his back issue.

Key player Jason Delay is sidelined from the team's lineup for 60 days due to his knee injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB matchups: