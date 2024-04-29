How to watch today’s Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying MLB clash between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals will take place on April 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

With an average of 3.57 runs per game, the Cardinals are ranked 26th in the 2024 MLB standings.

They are also ranked 28th in both batting average (.217) and hits per game (7.07).

The Tigers, on the other hand, are ranked 23rd with an average of 3.96 runs per game.

They are also ranked 25th and 24th in batting average (.223) and hits per game (7.54), respectively.

American professional baseball pitcher Steven Jakob Matz, 32 years old, will be a crucial player for the St. Louis Cardinals . Veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda, will play an important role for the Detroit Tigers in the upcoming matchup.

Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on April 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 29, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm ET Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals Team News

Detroit Tigers Team News

32-year-old third baseman Giovanny Urshela Salcedo is sidelined from the Detroit team's lineup due to an injury. He's on the 10-day injury list.

Pitcher Garrett David Hill, will not be available for the Detroit Tigers because of an injury. He's listed on the 7-day injury list.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

28-year-old pitcher Patrick Joseph Naughton is out of the St. Louis team's lineup for the upcoming matchup due to an injury. He's on the 7-day injury list.

Outfielder Dylan James Carlson will not be available for the St. Louis Cardinals. He's listed on the 10-day injury list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB matchups: