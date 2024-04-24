How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans, including how to watch and team news.

The epic NBA battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orleans Pelicans is set to place on April 24, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The first game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder was very exciting. Game 1 was won by the Thunder by a score of 94–92, giving them an early lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder's key player. He had a great game and scored 28 points, which helped his team secure a very important win.

The Thunder score 94 points per game on average, while the Pelicans score 92 points on average.

However, the Pelicans have a big edge when it comes to rebounding. They average 52 rebounds per game, while the Thunder only get 44.

The Pelicans also have more assists than the Thunder. They average 22 assists per game, while the Thunder only average 21.

As the series moves on to Game 2, fans are getting more and more excited for another exciting matchup between the No. 8 seed Pelicans and the No. 1 seed Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and Tip-off Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 24, 2024, at 9:30 pm EDT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date April 24, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the live action of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans on TNT/truTV through MAX.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

The Oklahoma City Thunder's most recent team news shows how good Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are at statistics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to score the most points and set up the most plays for the team, showing how versatile he is as a scorer and coach.

In addition, Chet Holmgren is a powerful force when it comes to blocking shots and grabbing boards, which makes the Thunder's defense much stronger.

With Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring firepower and Holmgren's defensive contributions, the Thunder have a strong pair that can make a difference on both ends of the court.

It will be very important for the Thunder to have great results from Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren as they go through the tough playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

In the most recent news about the New Orleans Pelicans, key players are stepping up to make big impacts in a number of statistical areas.

Trey Murphy III has scored the most points for the team in Zion Williamson's absence, showing how good he is at scoring and how important he is to the offense.

Jonas Valanciunas has become a dominating force on the boards, grabbing the most rebounds and making himself useful in the paint.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum has been a big part of the Pelicans' attack. He leads the team in assists and sets up plays on the court.

Furthermore, Trey Murphy III's ability to block shots adds another level to the Pelicans' defensive efforts, making them even stronger.

The Pelicans have a well-rounded lineup where each player does a great job on their own part. This makes them capable of competing at a high level in the playoffs.

As they continue their playoff run, the Pelicans will need the combined efforts of Murphy III, Valanciunas, McCollum, and others to get them there.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA matchups: