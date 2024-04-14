How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The electrifying NBA clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, USA.

The Thunder are looking to build on their stellar four-game home winning streak as they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Oklahoma City has a great record against teams from the Western Conference, with 35 wins and 16 losses. This shows how dominant they are in their conference. With an excellent 49.8% shooting from the field, they are third in the NBA in terms of average points scored (119.9 per game).

On the other hand, the Mavericks have a good record in Western Conference games, with 31 wins and 20 losses. They keep up a scoring average of 118.2 points per game and have always scored 2.8 points more than their opponents.

The Thunder's offense is clearly strong; they score an average of 119.9 points per game, which is 4.5 points more than the Mavericks' defense, which gives up 115.4 points per game. But Dallas is very good at hitting from long range; they make 14.7 3-pointers per game on average, which is a little better than the Thunder's defense, which lets in 13.5 3-pointers per game on average.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

Date April 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm EDT Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, OK, USA

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass.

Local fans can tune into Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports SW-DAL to watch the NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this epic NBA battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks on the radio by tuning into SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY, and 97.1 FM/S: 99.1 FM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

According to the most recent Oklahoma City Thunder team news, Jalen Williams is still a vital player for the team, averaging a formidable 19.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Throughout the season, his reliable scoring has been an invaluable asset for the Thunder, giving them offensive firepower when it's most needed.

Additionally, Josh Giddey, a rookie sensation, has been making headlines with his all-around skills. He has averaged 15.1 points and grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game over the last ten games, showing off his versatility. Giddey's rise to prominence as a consistent scorer and his capacity to influence games on both sides of the court augur well for the Thunder's future.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

The Dallas Mavericks are having a hard time because a number of important players are out with different injuries.

Greg Brown III is currently out for personal reasons, and Kyrie Irving is still out with a hamstring injury, which means the team is missing his exciting ability to make plays.

The Mavericks will also be missing their star player Luka Doncic because he hurt his ankle. This will make them even less offensively powerful and less able to lead on the court.

The Mavericks' roster problems are made worse by Dereck Lively II's knee injury, which keeps him out for a while and takes away their defensive impact and depth.

The Mavericks will have to rely on their remaining roster strength and teamwork to get through these problems and stay competitive on the court without these key players.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: