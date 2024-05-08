How to watch and live stream Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have risen to the top of the Western Conference standings, with a stellar record of 57 victories and 25 defeats.

They have unquestionably dominated this NBA season with a combination of defensive tenacity and offensive skill, scoring 120.1 points per game on offense and grabbing 42.0 rebounds per game on defense.

With a decisive 4-0 thrashing of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already booked their ticket to the Western Conference Second Round.

The Thunder are now ahead 1-0 in the Western Conference second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. They are ready to snatch their second win by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Conference Semifinals, at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 9 at 9:30 PM ET.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks on the DirecTV Streaming platform, and TNT and truTV TV Channels.

Additionally, fans can catch this game by tuning into radios - ESPN Radio or SiriusXM.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games Nationally with Live Streaming Services

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch Oklahoma City Thunder games across the NBA 2024 Campaign on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, MAX, and NBA Pass League.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Direct TV Stream is a great choice if you want to watch all of OKC's basketball games. This is the only streaming service that lets you watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Oklahoma, which are all important stations for Thunder games this season.

To get access to these networks, you might want to upgrade to the Choice plan, which gives OKC TV market residents 105+ channels per month, including Bally Sports Oklahoma. This package is one of the best ways to stream sports because it includes famous sports networks like ACCN, ESPNU, NFL Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and SEC Network. All DIRECTV STREAM plans also come with unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can record Thunder games and watch them whenever you want.

Even if you don't live in Thunder, there is a way to fix the problem. By adding NBA League Pass to your plan, you can watch Thunder games from outside your area as well as games from every other team.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV may not have as much live sports video as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo, but it is still an excellent choice for Thunder fans. There are more than 95 channels in each plan, such as ABC, ESPN, TNT, and big sports networks like ESPN2, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, and FS1. Plus, Hulu + Live TV stands out because it includes ESPN Plus material as well as huge on-demand libraries on Hulu and Disney Plus. This makes it a great deal for people who want to cut the cord and watch a mix of live and on-demand sports, entertainment, news, and more.

Thunder fans might feel like there isn't enough coverage. Because Hulu + Live TV doesn't have NBA TV, Bally Sports Oklahoma, or NBA League Pass, you can only watch a few nationally aired games.

Bally Sports Plus is a great option if you want to make sure you don't miss any Thunder games while you enjoy the variety of entertainment available on Hulu. For people in the OKC market, a monthly subscription of $19.99 gives them access to almost all area broadcasts, but not Friday night games on local stations.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great choice for people who want less expensive methods to watch TV. You can watch all national OKC games for less money this season with Sling Orange and the Sports Extra add-on. This plan comes with 45 channels, like NBA TV, TNT, and ESPN, and 50 hours of cloud DVR rental. Although Oklahoma City doesn't have ABC and won't be showing Thunder games this season, you can add it with Sling Blue or Sling Orange Blue.

Sling TV, on the other hand, doesn't run Bally Sports Oklahoma for local shows. You can add Bally Sports Plus to your Sling TV plan to get local coverage. The price is about the same as other sports streaming options.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games on FuboTV

Furbo is a good option to DIRECTV STREAM for Thunder fans because it has a lot of channels. In the Oklahoma City TV market, all Fubo plans to give subscribers access to ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Oklahoma. For an extra monthly fee, subscribers can add NBA TV to their package. Fubo plans also offer an amazing 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The one drawback is that TNT isn't there, so you might miss some Thunder games that air on that network.

However, Fubo's Pro plan stands out as one of the best choices for sports fans. With more than 170 stations, such as ESPN2, FS1, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, and beIN Sports, OKC fans can watch almost every game and a lot of other shows as well.

Fubo also has an NBA League Pass for OKC fans who don't live in the OKC market, just like DIRECTV STREAM. This add-on, which costs $14.99 a month, lets you watch all area broadcasts from outside the Thunder TV market.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games on MAX

All of the Oklahoma City Thunder home games are available to watch on TNT with the B/R Sports Add-On subscription. It is presently included at no additional cost when purchasing the basic Max subscription, normally priced at $9.99/month. Monthly Max subscriptions start at $9.99.

Access to U.S. Soccer matches and the NHL on TNT are also included in the Max B/R Sports Add-On package.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Max supports for streaming Thunder games. Nintendo hardware, however, is not compatible with Max streaming.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Oklahoma is not currently accessible via live TV streaming services outside of Oklahoma City. Although if you're not in this area, you can still watch all Thunder games that aren't shown on national TV by signing up for NBA League Pass for the 2023–24 season.

NBA League Pass has deals that start at $89.99 per season for access to just the Thunder or $99.99 per season for access to all teams. The NBA's website makes it easy to sign up, or you can add this package to your DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV account. You can also get NBA League Pass as an add-on from some other cable companies or streaming partners, such as Amazon or Roku.

Oklahoma City Thunder Upcoming Fixtures

Here is the list of the upcoming fixtures for the Oklahoma City Thunder: