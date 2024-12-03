How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET, with the action broadcast on ESPN2.

The Demon Deacons opened their season with a hot four-game winning streak, securing victories against Coppin State, NC A&T, Michigan, and USC Upstate. However, their momentum slowed as they went 3-2 in their last five outings, claiming wins over Western Carolina, Detroit, and Minnesota but suffering defeats at the hands of Xavier and Florida.

The Aggies, meanwhile, have dropped two contests this season, falling to UCF and Oregon. Despite these setbacks, they have secured wins over East Texas A&M, Lamar, Ohio State, Southern, Creighton, and Rutgers, demonstrating a strong start in their first eight games.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

The Aggies leaned on Wade Taylor IV in their most recent tournament victory, where the senior guard delivered 24 points and dished out five assists. Taylor is the team’s leading scorer and facilitator, averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists, and connecting on 22 three-pointers at a 35.5% clip from beyond the arc. Taylor has been remarkably consistent, scoring at least 15 points in each of his last six games.

Zhuric Phelps, a 6'4 senior guard and SMU transfer has made an immediate impact in his first season with the Aggies. Phelps is averaging 14.1 points per game, following up on his 14.8 points per game last year at SMU. In the frontcourt, Henry Coleman III adds strength inside, contributing 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. The 6'8, 250-pound senior complements Texas A&M’s balanced scoring attack with his physicality and efficient play in the paint.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

In their most recent game, Tre'Von Spillers showcased his dominance with a stellar double-double performance, amassing 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Spillers is the team's primary force in the paint, averaging a team-high 9.8 rebounds per game alongside 11.1 points. He has been a consistent presence on the boards, recording double-doubles in both of Wake’s tournament games with at least 13 rebounds in each.

Leading the scoring efforts is Hunter Sallis, a 6'5 guard who averages 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Although Sallis has knocked down 12 three-pointers this season, he is shooting just 26.7% from beyond the arc. His scoring has been somewhat inconsistent, with a standout 31-point performance against Detroit offset by a quiet four-point outing versus Minnesota. Supporting him is senior guard Cameron Hildreth, who contributes 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.