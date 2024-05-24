How to watch today's Syracuse vs Boston College Women's Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the Women's Lacrosse game between Syracuse and Boston College

No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Syracuse will face off in the 2024 DI women's lacrosse national semifinals on Friday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

This is a repeat of the national championship game from 2021, which is sure to be exciting.

Both teams got to skip the first round because they were the top seeds in their individual brackets.

So far, the Eagles and Orange have had an easy time in the tournament.

In the second round, Boston College defeated Princeton 21-16, and in the semifinals, they defeated Michigan 14-9. In the same way, Syracuse triumphed over Stony Brook (15–10) in the second round and Yale (19–9) in the semifinals.

Syracuse has a record of 16-5 with a .477-shot percentage, while Boston College is a formidable 18-3 with a .489-shot percentage.

Syracuse vs Boston College: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage Lacrosse (W) matchup between Syracuse and Boston College will take place on May 24, 2024, at WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina.

Date May 24 2024 Time 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Venue WakeMed Soccer Park Location Cary, North Carolina

How to watch Syracuse vs Boston College online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this epic Lacrosse (W) matchup between Syracuse and Boston College live on ESPNU TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Syracuse vs Boston College Team News

Syracuse Team News

Emma Tyrrell has been a formidable force scoring 91 points with 91 goals, 21 assists.

With 81 points (57 goals and 24 assists), Olivia Adamson has shown that she can both score goals and set up others.

Emma Ward has made a major contribution, tallying 79 points with 42 goals and 37 assists.

Boston College Team News

With an incredible 71 goals and 18 assists for a total of 89 points, Rachel Clark has been a dominant force.

Mckenna Davis has amassed an incredible 64 assists in addition to 23 goals, for a total of 87 points, demonstrating her exceptional playmaking abilities.

Emma LoPinto has made a major contribution, tallying 79 points with 54 goals and 25 assists.