How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Albany Great Danes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Albany Great Danes will head to the JMA Wireless Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The Orange come into the matchup with a 4-4 record but are looking to rebound from a narrow 69-64 defeat to Notre Dame. Despite their two-game skid, Syracuse remains undefeated on their home floor (4-0) and enters this contest as the clear favorite. Leading the charge offensively is J.J. Starling, who is averaging an impressive 19.8 points per game, making him a significant threat for Albany’s defense to handle.

The Great Danes, also sitting at 4-4, are coming off a hard-fought 80-74 loss to Boston University. While Syracuse has the edge on paper, Albany shouldn’t be counted out just yet. Their well-rounded scoring, with four players averaging double digits, gives them the potential to keep things competitive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Syracuse Orange vs. the Albany Great Danes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Albany Great Danes: Date and tip-off time

The Orange and the Great Danes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Albany Great Danes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and Albany Great Danes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Syracuse Orange vs Albany Great Danes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

Syracuse's offense is producing 77.5 points per game, ranking 151st nationally. However, their defense has been a weak spot, allowing 79.4 points per contest (338th). The Orange are shooting 45.2% from the field (182nd) but have struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 26% of their three-pointers (357th). At the charity stripe, they’re converting 67.6% of free throws (277th) and are a strong presence on the glass with 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd). Alongside Starling, Donnie Freeman has been a key contributor, averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds.

Albany Great Danes team news & key performers

Albany's offense closely mirrors Syracuse, scoring 77.2 points per game (159th), but their defense is holding opponents to 71.8 points per game (201st). The Great Danes are shooting 45% from the field (189th) and a respectable 35.9% from three-point range (104th). They’ve also been solid at the free-throw line, hitting 73.2% of their attempts (134th). However, rebounding has been a challenge, as they average just 31.4 boards per game (344th). Byron Joshua leads Albany with 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and a team-best 3.8 assists per game, while Justin Neely contributes 11.7 points and leads the team in rebounding with 6.1 boards per game.