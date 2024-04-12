How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am ET.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) experienced a difficult start to the season with a loss, they have shown outstanding performance by winning three straight games, including a recent win over Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a tough spot; they are at the bottom of the table and have only won one of their initial five matches. Their difficulty is further complicated by the reality that they have yet to win against LSG, losing all three earlier meetings.

As the two teams face off again, the stage is set for an exciting match between LSG's power and the Capitals' desperate need to make things right.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Date and Play Start Time

The thrilling IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals will take place on April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am ET at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Date April 12, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals Online through Willow TV. The best streaming service for Willow TV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include Willow TV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Team News

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav probably can't take part in the next match against the DC.

Additionally, Mohsin has been out with a sore hamstring and has missed both of his last two matches.

If Mayank and Mohsin can't take part in the upcoming match, LSG might choose left-arm Arshad Khan or right-arm Yudhvir Singh. They can also select between Matt Henry and Shamar Joseph, two fast-bowling players.

LSG Probable XII Against DC

KLRahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan, M Siddharth.

Delhi Capitals Team News

Delhi Capitals' Coach, Ricky Ponting, is hopeful that Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will be able to contribute in their next match against the LSG.

Mitchell Marsh, an important player of DC is still hurt and is unable to take part in their next match.

Ponting is still confident that the Capitals will be able to build together a strong team to get their first win of the season against the LSG and come back from their recent losses.

DC Probable XII Against LSG

Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last three meetings between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals in IPL matches: