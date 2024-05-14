How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game: Live stream and TV channel for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut

Everything you need to know about the WNBA match between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun face off against the Indiana Fever as the WNBA gets underway on May 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET at Sun's home ground.

Connecticut had a great season last year, with 27 wins and 13 losses overall and an excellent 14-6 record in Eastern Conference games. By shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the line, they averaged 82.7 points per game.

On the other hand, the Indiana Fever had a tough season. They finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in the Eastern Conference. Despite their challenges, they still scored 81.0 points per game, with 36.9 points in the paint, 13.5 points off of mistakes, and 8.7 points on fast breaks all making a big difference.

First draft pick, 22-year-old emerging superstar Caitlin Clark, will make her highly-anticipated WNBA debut.

Clark's four-year college journey at Iowa was a history-making one where she notched 3,951 points to become the all-time top scorer in NCAA Division I. She broke several records, including most three-pointers in a single season.

Clark's accomplishments go beyond the numbers. Her two National Championship appearances and two National Player of the Year Awards put her at the top of the college basketball ranks. Beyond the court, she has had a tremendous impact, attracting sell-out crowds and setting records for viewership numbers. 18.9 million people watched the National Championship game against South Carolina.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever is set to take place on 14 May 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date 14 May 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch the electrifying WNBA match between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever on ESPN2, and ESPN+.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner is a scoring machine, averaging 17.4 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, underlining her flexibility and influence at both ends of the floor.

Rebecca Allen averages 1.3 blocks per game, protecting the rim and disrupting opponents' scoring chances.

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell averages 18.2 points per game.

NaLyssa Smith dominates the glass, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game.

Aliyah Boston blocks 1.3 shots and makes 1.3 steals per game, protecting the rim and deterring opponents.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: