How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA match between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Seattle Storm host the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling WNBA matchup to start this season on May 14, 2024, at 10 pm ET.

As the 2023–24 season went on, the Seattle Storm had a tough time in the Western Conference, winning only 8 of 20 games. They also had a tough time at home, where they went 4–16. Even though they tried hard, the Storm only scored 78.8 points and conceded 84.5 points per game.

The Minnesota Lynx had a better overall record, with 19 wins and 21 losses. They also did well in Western Conference play, winning 12 of their 20 games. The Lynx were known for their defensive skills, recording 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks, and 13.4 turnovers per game.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx is set to place on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, WA, USA.

Date 14 May 2024 Time 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN3 TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm Team News

Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike were the top scorers for the Seattle Storm in the 2023 campaign.

Throughout 38 games, Loyd averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

At the other end of the court, Ogwumike was strong. In 36 games, she averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

However, MacKenzie Holmes will miss the 2024 WNBA season due to left knee surgery.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride led the Minnesota Lynx in scoring in the 2023 season.

With an astounding average of 21.5 points per game across 37 matches, the versatile and outstanding Collier also contributed 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Another reliable player, McBride contributed 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest, in 38 games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA matchups: