How to watch the Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces (25-13) head into an away game against the Seattle Storm (24-14) riding a three-game winning streak, while the Storm are on a four-game winning streak of their own. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 pm ET on Tuesday, September 17.

Seattle currently holds the fifth spot in the playoff chase, trailing Las Vegas by a single game. On Sunday evening, the Storm maintained a double-digit lead for much of the contest until the Los Angeles Sparks (7-31) mounted a second-half comeback. However, with four clutch free throws from Skylar Diggins-Smith in the final minute, Seattle narrowly secured a 90-87 victory over the Sparks.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, meanwhile, became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season as she had 29 in the Aces' 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Storm vs. Aces game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces live on NBA TV and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Seattle Storm Team News

Jewell Loyd leads the Storm in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game, while also contributing 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Ezi Magbegor dominates the glass for Seattle, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game, and Skylar Diggins-Smith directs the offence with 6.4 assists per contest.

Loyd is also the team's most consistent threat from beyond the arc, hitting 1.6 three-pointers per game. On defence, Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm in steals with 1.9 per game, while Magbegor stands tall as the top shot-blocker, averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in both scoring and rebounding, averaging an impressive 27.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Jackie Young is the team's top playmaker, dishing out 5.3 assists per game while contributing 15.8 points.

Kelsey Plum is Las Vegas' most consistent threat from beyond the arc, sinking 2.8 three-pointers per game on average. Wilson also anchors the defence, leading the team in both steals (1.8 per game) and blocks (2.6 per game).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: