How to watch today’s Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The clash between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken is set to take place on April 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT.

Dallas has a great overall record with 50 wins, 21 losses, and 9 ties. At home, they have 24 wins, 11 losses, and 4 ties. The Dallas have a record of 26 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

On the other hand, the Seattle Kraken has a record of 33 wins, 32 losses, and 13 ties overall, their road record is 16 wins, 14 losses, and 7 ties. The difference in goals scored between them and their opponents is -13, as they've given up 218 goals and scored 205.

This upcoming match will be the third meeting between these two teams this season. In their previous meeting, the Stars emerged victorious with a 3-0 over the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Date and Puck Drop Time

The thrilling NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken will take place on 13 April 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, USA.

Date 13 April 2024 Puck Drop Time 3:00 pm EDT Arena American Airlines center Location Dallas, TX, USA

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Online - TV Channels and Liva Streams

Fans can watch this NHL match on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can also enjoy the game on ABC and SN360.

Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken Team News

Dallas Stars Team News

The Dallas Stars will be without key players Jani Hakanpaa and Evgenii Dadono because of lower-body injuries.

The Stars still can rely on Joe Pavelski to perform brilliantly. Pavelski has been excellent on offense this season, scoring 27 goals and 39 assists for the Stars.

As Pavelski can both score and set up moves, he is a very dangerous player for the other team.

Seattle Kraken Team news

The Seattle Kraken are going into their next match against the Dallas Stars with a lot of offensive power.

Jordan Eberle has been a reliable player for the Kraken. He has scored 17 goals and set up 27 assists, showing that he can make opportunities for his teammates.

Additionally, Jared McCann has been an important part of the Karken's offense, scoring 28 goals and accumulating 60 points.

Another important player, Oliver Bjorkstrand has been an outstanding contributor to the Kraken, with an impressive 37 assists.

A strong offensive trio made up of Eberle, McCann, and Bjorkstrand will help the Kraken create scoring chances and keep up with the tough Dallas Stars.

Head-to-Head Records

