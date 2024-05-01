Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available through Sling TV's Orange plan.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available through Sling TV's Orange plan.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available through Sling TV's Orange plan.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

The NHL playoffs continue Wednesday evening as the Dallas Stars (52-21-9) host the Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8) in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series.

The series is tied 2-2 after Vegas was defeated by Dallas 4-2 on Monday. The Golden Knights got the series off positively, winning their first two games on the road, where they have usually struggled.

However, the Stars have bounced back to return the favor with two straight wins on Vegas' home ice.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Team News & Key Leaders

Dallas Stars

Dallas will be without Mason Marchment, Radek Faksa and Jani Hakanpaa.

Dallas scored four goals from 32 shots in their last game.

Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea each scored a goal, and Tyler Seguin and Ryan Suter picked up an assist.

Dallas has struggled defensively, conceding 2.83 goals per game. They gave up two goals in their last game and will need a similar performance if they want to get the win.

Jake Oettinger stopped 32 of 34 shots he faced. In four games, he is 2-2-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights

Nicolas Hague (lower body) is questionable for this game.

Vegas is averaging 3.21 goals per game. They scored two goals on 34 shots in their last game. Jack Eichel and Michael Amadio scored a goal apiece while Ivan Barbashev picked up an assist.

Logan Thompson stopped 28 of the 31 shots that he faced. He is 2-2-0 in four games, with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record