How to watch today's Birmingham Stallions vs DC Defenders UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start tim

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Birmingham Stallions and the DC Defenders, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying UFL match between the Birmingham Stallions and the DC Defenders is set to take place on April 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Birmingham Stallions, are the defending USFL winners and are eager to maintain their title. Their offense is very strong, averaging 26.7 points per game and 230.3 passing yards per game. In addition, they have a strong running attack, gaining an average of 144.0 yards per game.

On the other hand, the DC Defenders are in third place in the XFL and are known for being tough and having great attacking skills. They score an average of 21.3 points per game, with 194.0 yards per game originating from their dynamic passing game. Their running game, which receives 69.0 yards per game, is powerful,

This match should be an electrifying matchup as both teams are very strong. The match will be full of explosive plays, smart moves, and significant events that will go on forever.

Birmingham Stallions vs DC Defenders: Date and Kick-off Time

The Birmingham Stallions will face the DC Defenders on April 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Protective Stadium, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date April 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm ET Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs DC Defenders Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch this exciting match between the Birmingham Stallions and the DC Defenderson FS1 with a Fubo free trial. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Birmingham Stallions vs DC Defenders Team News

Birmingham Stallions Team News

The Birmingham Stallions are counting on starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez is incredibly versatile because he leads his team with 448 passing yards and shows off his speed with 161 rushing yards puts him atop the league.

C.J. Marable comes in right behind him second in the league with 140 rushing yards.

The consistent downfield target for Martinez is Deon Cain, who has 240 receiving yards and also sits as the league leader in receiving yards

With Martinez's ability to be a dual threat and Cain's ability to make moves, Birmingham's offense is ready to keep the ball moving and score points, making the upcoming game very difficult for their opponents.

Birmingham Stallions Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by Birmingham Stallions in the UFL:

Date Opponent Result April 14 2024 Memphis Showboats W(33-14) April 7 2024 Michigan Panthers W(20-13) Mar 30 2024 Arlington Renegades W(27-14)

DC Defenders Team News

DC's offense is powered by the powerful skills of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. With 627 impressive passing yards, Ta'amu runs the offense with confidence and skill.

Cam'Ron Harris, an electrifying rusher, is with him in the backfield. His speed and agility have helped him gain 81 running yards, giving DC's offense a much-needed ground threat.

Ty Scott is a reliable weapon for Ta'amu when he throws the ball. His great ability has earned him 152 receiving yards.

DC Defenders' Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by DC Defenders in the UFL: