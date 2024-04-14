How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL match between St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis Blues welcome Seattle Kraken to the Enterprise Center in an intriguing NHL clash on Sunday April 14, 2024.

St. Louis Blues are currently fifth in the Central Division having garnered 89 points this season. The Blues have four wins in their previous five games as they would be vying to carry this momentum against the Kraken as well.

Seattle Kraken, on the other hand, have struggled heavily this season with just 79 points from 78 games. The Kraken have conceded 2.80 goals per game while only scoring 2.63 goals per game as they look to turn around their fortunes.

St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken : Date & Puck Drop Time

St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken face each other on April 14, 2024 at the 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the US.

The two sides will meet at the Enterprise Center which is an arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date April 14, 2024 Puck Drop 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Arena Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the match between St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken live on MAX

St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken Team News

St. Louis Blues Team News

St. Louis Blues will bank on centreman Robert Thomas who has the highest points for the home side with 83. Thomas has scored 25 goals and 58 assists as he leads the side in terms of assist.

The highest scorer for the Blues this season has been Jordan Kyrou who has 29 goals to his name alongside his 36 assists.

St. Louis Blues will be without the services of Jake Neighbours, Justin Faulk (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (ACL), and Mackenzie MacEachern. The duo of Joshua Jacobs and Torey Krug are also confined to the treatment room with the former listed as an injured reserve and the latter as day-to-day reserve because of an upper body knock.

Seattle Kraken Team News

Left-winger Jared McCann has bagged 60 points in the NHL this season as he'll be looking to spearhead the forward battery once again on the back of his 28 goals and 32 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the playmaking charts for the Kraken with 37 assists alongside his 20 goals contributing towards 57 points.

Vince Dunn is the solitary player ruled out for the visitors because of a heartbreaking injury with his return time currently unknown.

Recent results and Schedule

St. Louis Blues Results

Date Opposition Result 11 Apr 2024 Chicago (W) 5-2 8 Apr 2024 Anaheim (W) 6-5 (SO) 7 Apr 2024 San Jose (L) 3-2 (OT) 5 Apr 2024 Nashville (W) 6-3 2 Apr 2024 Edmonton (W) 3-2 (OT)

Seattle Kraken Results