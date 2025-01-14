How to watch today's St John's Red Storm vs Georgetown Hoyas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St John's vs Georgetown NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A showdown near the top of the Big East standings is set for Tuesday, as the Georgetown Hoyas (12-4) square off against the St. John’s Red Storm (14-3).

The St. John’s Red Storm, sitting at 14-3 (5-1 in conference play), are coming off an impressive 80-68 victory over Villanova. They held a 36-31 advantage at halftime and built on it with 44 second-half points to seal the win. The Red Storm shot 40% from the field, 29.2% from beyond the arc, and converted 74.4% of their free throws.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Hoyas, currently 12-4 (3-2 in Big East action), fell short against UConn in their previous outing, losing 68-60. Trailing 35-31 at halftime, Georgetown couldn’t muster enough in the second half, scoring just 29 points. The Hoyas hit 38.8% of their shots from the floor, 46.7% from three-point range, and 65.2% from the free-throw line.

St John's Red Storm vs Georgetown Hoyas: Date and tip-off time

The St John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, US.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch St John's Red Storm vs Georgetown Hoyas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas on:

Streaming service: Peacock

St John's Red Storm team news & key performers

For St. John’s, RJ Luis stole the show in the win over Villanova, delivering a stellar 30-point, 10-rebound performance. The 6'7 junior guard is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.4 PPG and 6.6 RPG. Luis has been on a tear during conference play, recording three consecutive double-doubles in as many victories. He was particularly aggressive against Villanova, attempting 20 free throws and converting 16.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor, a 6ft 9in, 240-pound junior, has been a force, contributing 14.7 PPG and 8.1 RPG. Ejiofor notched an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in a win over Xavier and has scored in double figures in nine straight games. Versatile senior guard Kadary Richmond rounds out the Red Storm’s core, impacting every aspect of the game with 10.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

In the loss to UConn, Curtis Williams Jr. stood out, scoring 15 points off the bench, including three three-pointers. Despite his performance, Williams averages just 3.9 PPG this season. The Hoyas rely heavily on their star freshman, Thomas Sorber, a 6ft 10in, 255-pound forward who leads the team with 14.8 PPG and 8.5 RPG. Sorber has been dominant on the boards, recording double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, including an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double in a loss to Marquette.

Jayden Epps, a 6ft 2in junior guard, is Georgetown’s sharpshooter, hitting 39.7% of his three-point attempts and averaging 13.9 PPG. Another key player is Malik Mack, a 6ft 2in sophomore guard who serves as the team’s primary playmaker with 4.6 APG while adding 13.6 PPG as a perimeter threat.