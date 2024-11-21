How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Baylor NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 13 Baylor Bears (3-1) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the No. 22 St. John's Red Storm (4-0) on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams enter the matchup riding impressive early-season momentum.

The St. John's Red Storm have had an excellent start to their season, improving to 4-0 with an 85-71 victory over New Mexico on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm jumped out to a 40-29 lead by halftime and maintained control in the second half, adding 45 points to secure the double-digit win.

Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears are also finding their rhythm after a dominant 104-41 win against Tarleton State in their most recent outing. Baylor exploded to a commanding 56-13 halftime lead and used two separate 17-0 runs to overwhelm the Texans. The Bears, now 3-1 on the season, bounced back strongly after a tough road loss to third-ranked Gonzaga in their opener, responding with three consecutive victories to build momentum heading into this tournament.

St. John's Red Storm vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm and Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Thursday, November 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Baha Mar Convention Center Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Baylor Bears live on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming service: Fubo

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

For the St. John's Red Storm, forward RJ Luis Jr. delivered a standout performance in their victory over New Mexico, posting 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-best seven assists. The Red Storm were efficient offensively, shooting 50% from the field, and dominated the glass, outrebounding New Mexico 49-32. Guard Deivon Smith chipped in 15 points in the win. Simeon Wilcher ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 11 points per game, while Smith follows closely with 10.5 per contest.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Guard Jalen Celestine made a significant impact off the bench for the Baylor Bears, leading the team with 20 points in their win over Tarleton State. Among the starters, guard VJ Edgecombe contributed 17 points, while guard Jeremy Roach added 14. Baylor boasts a well-rounded offensive attack, with five players averaging double-digit scoring. Forward Norchad Omier leads the team at 13.3 points per game, closely followed by guard Jayden Nunn, who averages 13.0. Celestine is also a reliable contributor, just shy of double figures at 9.8 points per game.