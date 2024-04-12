How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The NBA clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Spurs, currently in 15th place in the Western Conference with a record of 20-60, scored an impressive 112.1 points per game and 44.0 rebounds per game. However, their average of 7.2 steals per game shows how strong their defensive performance is.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have had a great season. With a 56-24 record, they are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings. With an impressive offense that scores 114.6 points per game and a strong defense that grabs 44.5 rebounds per game, the Nuggets have been a force to be reckoned with.

Their strong defense, which depends on an average of 7.1 steals per game, gives them even more power.

As these two teams get ready to face off, the matchup promises to be intriguing. While the Spurs try to get over their struggles and stop the Nuggets from being excellent, Denver will try to solidify their lead at the top of the standings.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets will face in a high-voltage NBA match on April 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Frost Bank Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date April 12, 2024 Kick-off 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans can catch the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can also watch the match on Bally Sports SW-SA, and Altitude and tune in to SiriusXM, WOAI/KXTN, and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

San Antonio vs Spurs Denver Nuggets Team News

San Antonio Spurs Team News

Cedi Osman, is listed as day-to-day because of an ankle injury, and Keldon Johnson is also listed as day-to-day because of a foot injury.

Victor Wembanyama has been enormously beneficial, scoring an impressive 21.3 points per game and grabbing an impressive 10.6 rebounds per game, his status is also in question due to an ankle issue.

Tom Barlow is also listed as a game-time decision with a knee issue.

The Spurs will try to get over their fitness challenges and deliver an impressive performance on the court with these key players leading the way.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Vlatko Cancar is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, leaving an immediate hole in Denver's frontcourt depth.

Even with these challenges, the Nuggets remain encouraged by the outstanding serve of their best player, Nikola Jokic, scoring a remarkable 26.4 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game.

The Nuggets rely on Jokic's ability to contribute in a variety of ways. The Nuggets will look to him to lead their efforts on both ends of the court and help the team win another match.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets in NBA matches: