How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA match between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks are set to host the Indiana Fever to start a thrilling WNBA matchup on May 24, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Sparks are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They have a 1-2 record overall and a 1-1 record at home. While the Indiana Fever is having a challenging season. They are 0-5 overall and 0-3 on the road, which places them sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Sparks earn 77.7 points per game, which is 10th in the league. The Fever achieved 76.8 points per game, which is 11th, which is just behind them. The Fever, on the other hand, has a field goal rate of 43.2%, which is sixth best in the league, while the Sparks have a 45.6%, which is the second best in the league.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA clash between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever will take place on 24 May 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date 24 May 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever on the FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the ION TV Channel.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

28-year-old Azura Stevens is ruled out of the team due to an arm injury.

Julie Allemand is out for the season due to an ankle issue.

Dearica Hamby has been an excellent performer. She averages 22.0 points and 13.7 rebounds per game and makes 59.1% of her field goals

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark averages 17.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, despite a 40.3% field goal percentage.

22-year-old Aliyah Boston averages 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

On defense, Temi Fagbenle averages 1.3 thefts per game

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: